Natalie Decker Takes on Distracted Driving in ARCA Return to Nashville

Coming off a career best fifth-place finish in the season opening event at Daytona rookie driver Natalie Decker returns to racing action in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Music City 200 at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on Saturday, April 7.



Decker, in the midst of running her first full time ARCA season schedule, will be back behind the wheel of Venturini Motorsports’ Flagship No.25 N29 Capital Partners – Yamaha Power Products Toyota Camry.



Saturday night’s 200-lap event will be the Wisconsin native’s first-ever start at the historic half-mile fairgrounds track.



“I’m excited to get back in the car at Nashville,” says Decker. “This is a season of many firsts for me as I compete in my first full season in the ARCA Series. Nashville, like Daytona and many more tracks to come, will be all new experiences. I’m putting a lot of work in to prepare as much as I can for the long season ahead.”



“Last week we went up to Nashville to get some experience and shake down the new short track car. It was a great test and learned a lot. I’ve got a great team and crew chief behind me and feel good entering the weekend.”



Unveiling new colors at Nashville, the 20-year old will also bring much needed attention to Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Decker, the national spokesperson for People Against Distracted Driving (PADD), will feature the organization on her Toyota during the month of April.



“April is national distracted driving awareness month and I’m happy to announce my ongoing commitment and support of People Against Distracted Driving (PADD). We’ll have PADD onboard at Nashville, Salem and Talladega.”



“There are so many great causes to support but supporting distracted driving awareness is so important to me. Everywhere I look people are on their cell phones while driving. It’s really become a serious problem. Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of teen accidents and deaths behind the wheel. If I can save just one life by helping to educate young race fans I’ll feel good – but the ultimate goal is to remind people of all ages to put down their phones while driving.”



The Music City 200 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville is live on MAVTV Saturday, April 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern. ARCAracing.com will have live timing and scoring, and live chat for all on-track activities.



For more information on Natalie Decker visit www.NatalieDeckerInc.com or @NatalieRacing on Twitter, @NatalieDecker on Instagram and NatalieDecker4 on Facebook.

VMS PR