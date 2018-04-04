Officials Going Full Speed Ahead With This Weekend's Music City 200

One of the biggest doubleheaders in short track racing is set for this Saturday, April 7 at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, TN. Not only will the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards be on track for the Music City 200, three of the top Super Late Model tours in the country also converge for a 100 lap event. Track Enterprises and ARCA officials are pushing forward, full-speed ahead, despite a chilly forecast.



Officials have been watching the weather forecast closely as well as fielding plenty of phone calls regarding the weather. The plan is to go full speed ahead with the show, as rain that enters the forecast on Friday night is expected to leave the area on before Saturday morning. The forecast also calls for clearing and breaks in the clouds during the afternoon hours.



All attempts will be made to get the show in on Saturday, with practice scheduled for 12:00, qualifying at 3:00, and racing at 5:45 for the Super Late Models, followed by the ARCA race at 8:00 PM. In the unforeseen event that weather makes it impossible to race on Saturday, the event will be run on Sunday afternoon. Event updates and discount tickets can be obtained at www.trackenterprises.com or by calling 615-470-5214.



The ARCA Racing Series has a stout field of competitors scheduled to be on hand, including but not limited to Harrison Burton, Natalie Decker, Thad Moffitt, Christian Eckes, Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst, Travis Braden, Gus Dean, Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Michael Self, and Will Kimmel. The series has some highly talented young drivers which are climbing their way to the top ranks in the racing world. Nearly half of the starting field could be considered likely to claim the guitar trophy.



The Super Late Model portion of the event has turned into one of the best in the country. With three different Super Late Model Series coming together to co-sanction the race, 40 pre-entries have rolled in with drivers from over 15 different states and Canadian provinces. Local favorites, Mason Mingus, Willie Allen, Preston Bores, and Justin Ashburn will have their work cut out for them as Donnie Wilson, Corey LaJoie, Casey Roderick, Noah Gragson, Bubba Pollard, Cole Williams, Stephen Nasse, Steve Wallace, Matt Wallace, Johnny VanDoorn, Stewart Friesen and others race for the guitar trophy.



The weekend is set to begin with trailer parking and an optional Super Late Model practice on Friday, April 6 from 4:00-7:00. Then Saturday, pits open at 7:30 AM with practice starting at 12:00 noon. Qualifying is at 3:00 for the Super Late Models followed by ARCA, while racing takes the green at 5:45 with the North-South Super Late Model Challenge 100 presented by Team Construction followed by the Music City 200 presented by Shoney’s for the ARCA Racing Series.



For up to the date information about the event as well as discounted advance sale tickets, visit www.trackenterprises.com or call 615-470-5214.



Track Enterprises PR