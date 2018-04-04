Competition Change in 2018 for Tire Rack CAM Challenge

The Tire Rack CAM Challenge Powered by SCCA® schedule features an interesting twist this year: ProSolo® events. To keep things fresh and exciting, the first two CAM Challenge events will be take place during Tire Rack ProSolo weekends April 20-22 in Crows Landing, California, and June 1-3 at Mineral Wells Airport in Texas.

ProSolos are adrenaline-pumping autocross events where drivers start side-by-side, signaled to begin by a drag-racing "Christmas Tree" set of lights. Competitors then attack mirror-image courses to see who gets back to their respective finish lines first. Class competition opens the weekend and allows drivers three sessions of runs to post a best time on each side of the mirrored courses. After class winners are determined, the event then moves to single-elimination challenge rounds where Bonus Challenge, Ladies Challenge and the overall Super Challenge winner emerges.

Howard Duncan, SCCA's Senior Director of Rally/Solo, said several CAM drivers expressed that they miss the CAM Challenge that was part of the Lincoln ProSolo a few years ago. To address that desire this year, CAM Challenge cars will run as a single group and have a ProSolo Challenge set up just for CAM cars.

"We are excited about integrating the CAM cars back into the ProSolo format during the first two events of 2018," Duncan said. "Both California and Texas have had good CAM car turnouts in the past, so we expect to see healthy fields for the first two CAM events of the year."

The second two events of the CAM Challenge season will operate in the usual Match Tour format. The first of these two events takes place August 10-12 at Grissom Aeroplex in Bunker Hill, Indiana, followed by the September 1-2 CAM Challenge Invitational at Lincoln Airpark in Nebraska. Annually, the CAM events in Indiana and Nebraska draw the largest field of competitors each year.

Tire Rack CAM Challenge will continue in 2018 to have three classes for muscle cars. The CAM-T class is for car and truck body styles originating from 1954-1989 with a minimum weight without driver being 2950 pounds. The CAM-C class houses car and truck body styles from 1990 and newer, all of which must have a minimum weight without driver of 3250 pounds. The CAM-S class is for two-seater cars.

The 2018 Tire Rack CAM Challenge Powered by SCCA appreciates support from associate sponsors Speedway Motors, Wilwood Brakes, Detroit Speed and Forgeline Wheels. Event sponsors include Mike Maier Inc., Pro Touring F-Body.com, SPS, Good Guys, GEN II, Evolution Driving Schools, Dusold Designs, K&N Filters, Shirts 101, JDP Motorsports, and newcomers Viking Performance and ABC Performance -- who both will have displays at the August event. Additionally, Detroit Speed will staff the BFG Garage trailer, which helps all competitors sort through car and tire questions, at the ProSolo/CAM Challenge event in Texas.

For more information, visit the Tire Rack CAM Challenge Powered by SCCA webpage at https://www.scca.com/pages/cam-challenge

Photo Credit: Rupert Berrington