Wendi Allen Scholarship Fund 2018 Recipients Named

From nearly 70 nominations submitted by Sports Car Club of America® members, a Selection Committee -- consisting of championship caliber women Solo drivers -- has deliberated and can now name this year's Wendi Allen Scholarship Fund (WASF) recipients. Named and established by the family of Wendi Allen, the scholarship honors the multi-time National Solo Champion who loved the SCCA® Solo community. The fund gives back to the sport by helping young women become more successful drivers and contributing members of the Club. This year's winners are Johanna Foege, of the St. Louis Region, Youmna Zalzal, of the San Francisco Region, and Lexie Murray, of the Central Carolina Region.

Look for more information about the three winners in upcoming "Take Five" articles posted to SCCA's SoloMatters webpage . Each recipient will receive $1,500 to support her travel to Tire Rack National Solo events and the Tire Rack Solo National Championship. Additionally, the SCCA will waive entry fees for scholarship recipients to all Tire Rack National Solo events attended during the year, as well as work with the Solo community and commercial partners to seek out other forms of support for the recipients, such as driver training, mentoring, products and logistical assistance.

In previous years, only two WASF recipients were named. This year, however, Mazda stepped up to supply funding for a third scholarship. David Cook, business development manager for Mazda Motorsports, said, "We are proud that Johanna, Youmna and Lexie are joining the ranks of many great autocrossers who earned the Wendi Allen Scholarship. We are delighted by the support of the scholarship from the community and SCCA who share our passion to help deserving drivers pursue their motorsport dreams."

Additional support in 2018 comes from the SCCA Foundation. Jeff Jacobs, Vice Chairman of the SCCA Foundation, said donations can be made any time through the Foundation webpage ( www.sccafoundation.org/donate ) with contributions designated to support the Wendi Allen scholarships. In addition, the Foundation will be holding future fundraising drives specifically in support of the scholarship fund.

"The SCCA Foundation will be carrying forward this terrific program initiated by the generosity of Wendi and Mark Allen," Jacobs said. "After nearly a decade of co-driving at Solo events with Wendi and Mark, I am glad we have this opportunity to continue to honor Wendi's memory and expand the reach of this program."

The Sports Car Club of America®, Inc., founded in 1944, is a 67,500-member motorsports organization that incorporates all facets of autocross, rally and road racing at both Club and professional levels. With headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, the SCCA annually sanctions over 2,000 events through its 116 Regions and subsidiary divisions. Much of the SCCA's activities are made possible with support from the following Official Partners: Chevrolet, the Official Truck of the SCCA; Hawk Performance, the Official Brake Products of SCCA; Mobil 1, the Official Oil of SCCA; Sunoco, the Official Fuel of SCCA; and Tire Rack, the Official Tire Retailer of SCCA. To learn more, please visit www.scca.com.