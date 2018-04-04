TDS Racing unveils it's new livery

With only a few days until the WEC 2018/2019 Super Season start - The Prologue - TDS Racing has unveiled their new color scheme for 2018, a reversal of last season.

The TDS Racing fluorescent red is still part of the racing colors, but this year it will enhance grey shades... while the stylish antharcite grey and black colors will complete the #28 ORECA07 LMP2 new livery.

After several test sessions in Spain over the winter, the French driver line-up of François Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxivière and Loïc Duval is now ready to fight for the best of this super program.



The team and the drivers will also carry the French flag around the globe, and do their best to wave it high all along their world tour.



