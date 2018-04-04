TDS Racing unveils it's new livery

04 Apr 2018
Racing News
23 times
TDS Racing unveils it&#039;s new livery

With only a few days until the WEC 2018/2019 Super Season start - The Prologue -  TDS Racing has unveiled their new color scheme for 2018, a reversal of last season. 

The TDS Racing fluorescent red is still part of the racing colors, but this year it will enhance grey shades... while the stylish antharcite grey and black colors will complete the #28 ORECA07 LMP2 new livery.

After several test sessions in Spain over the winter, the French driver line-up of François Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxivière and Loïc Duval is now ready to fight for the best of this super program.

The team and the drivers will also carry the French flag around the globe, and do their best to wave it high all along their world tour.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Tiniest Track May Produce Biggest Action for CARS Response Energy Tour Exciting NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals returns to ZMAX Dragway for ultimate thrill ride »
back to top