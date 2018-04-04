TDS Racing unveils it's new livery

With only a few days until the WEC 2018/2019 Super Season start - The Prologue - TDS Racing has unveiled their new color scheme for 2018, a reversal of last season.
The TDS Racing fluorescent red is still part of the racing colors, but this year it will enhance grey shades... while the stylish antharcite grey and black colors will complete the #28 ORECA07 LMP2 new livery.
After several test sessions in Spain over the winter, the French driver line-up of François Perrodo, Matthieu Vaxivière and Loïc Duval is now ready to fight for the best of this super program.
The team and the drivers will also carry the French flag around the globe, and do their best to wave it high all along their world tour.
TDS Racing Race calendar
WEC - Prologue - FRA - 6/7 avril April 2018
ELMS - Test Castellet - FRA - 9/10 avril April
ELMS R1 - 4 Hours of Le Castellet - FRA - 14/15 avril April 2018
WEC R1 - Total 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - BEL - 3-5 mai May 2018
ELMS R2 - 4 Hours de Monza - ITA - 12/13 mai May 2018
WEC R2 - 24 Heures du Mans - FRA - 13-16 juin June 2018
ELMS R3 - 4 Hours of Red Bull Ring - AUT - 21/22 juillet July 2018
WEC R3 - 6 Hours of Silvertone - GBR - 17-19 août August 2018
WEC R4 - 6 Hours of Fuji - JPN - 12-14 octobre October 2018
WEC R5 - 6 Hours of Shanghai - CHN - 16-18 novembre November 2018
WEC R6 - 1500 Miles of Sebring - USA - 14-16 mars March 2019
WEC R7 - Total 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - BEL - 2-4 mai May 2019
WEC R8 - 24 Heures du Mans - FRA - 12-16 juin June 2019