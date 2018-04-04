Tiniest Track May Produce Biggest Action for CARS Response Energy Tour

Just because it is small does not mean it is not a big deal. That is what fans are echoing about the CARS Response Energy Tour coming to Wake County Speedway next Saturday night. The tour will make its inaugural visit to “America’s Favorite Bullring” on April 7th, and all indications point to a twenty-plus car field anticipated with some of the best Late Model Stock drivers in the country in attendance.

Championship points leader Bobby McCarty leads the list of entries, with JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry and Ronald “The Thrill” Hill rounding out the top three in championship points. From there, fans will be treated to a handful of drivers making their first ever visit to the .24-mile track. Four time NASCAR Whelen All-American National Champion Lee Pulliam, Touring 12 drivers Ty Gibbs, Cody Haskins, Sam Mayer, and Justin Johnson are just a few of the guys who have never been to Wake.

While there are those who have never been to Wake County, there are a few drivers who started their careers at Wake County. Local racer Thomas Chappell, Bradley McCaskill, and 2016 series champion Deac McCaskill have all spent their fair share of time behind the wheel of a racecar at Wake County. The word echoed amongst those who have raced there to the ones that have not is, patience.

“It’s a tight small track, but its track that you can race at for sure. As a driver you have to be patiently aggressive at Wake County. You have to attack the track with your car, but other cars out there you have to be patient and let the positions come to you,” noted Bradley McCaskill. “I know it’s going to be a packed house and everyone’s energy is going to be up, but we’ve all got to run our own race and not worry about the car next to us not matter what happens out there.

For his cousin Deac McCaskill, the opportunity to race at the track where he met his wife and began his racing career is a pretty special occasion.

“Wake County is where I started racing at years ago in the four cylinder division, then I eventually moved to Super Late Models in the early 2000s. We won a few races there over the years then, and hope that we can bring a few of those old memories back,” explained McCaskill. “To be able to be going back to Wake with the CARS Tour, and race in front what everyone’s talking about, might be the biggest crowd in the tracks recent history, is really something special to me. A big thanks has to go to the CARS Tour, all the race sponsors, and Wake County Speedway for making this race happen.”

Fans attending the Solid Rock Carriers 123 presented by JEDO Lawncare have a reason to make a weekend of it with the addition of the “Prelude to the Bullring” gokart shootout presented by Grafix Solution & John West Racing Engines at Rush Hour Karting indoor karting. The indoor karting facility, located just 9.4 miles from the track, Friday April 6th from 8:30-10pm. The CARS Response Energy Tour will take over the facility and all CARS Tour fans, drivers, and team members are encouraged to attend for the opportunity to race with their favorite driver or simply cheer them on alongside friends. Food and drink specials will also be available. The entry fee for anyone to participate in the kart race is only $20. For additional information, visit http://www.carsracingtour.com/assets/wake_co_kart_shootout.pdf.

Tickets for the Solid Rock Carriers 123 presented by JEDO Lawncare are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate, with family four pack of tickets only $50 in advance and $60 at the gate. Youth 8-12 years old are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Fans are heavily encouraged to get their tickets in advance at www.carsracingtour.com before the Tuesday April 3rd deadline in order to avoid delays at the ticket booth as a large crowd is expected.

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.