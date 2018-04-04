Formula E hit the streets of the Big Apple to launch this year’s edition of the New York International Auto Show, marking the first time the official championship car has run on the roads of Manhattan ahead of the Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix on July 14 & 15 - the final two rounds of the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.
Formula E back in the Big Apple on streets of Manhattan to open New York Auto Show
