PCA Club Racing Trophy East Series Kicks Off 2018 Season at Road Atlanta

04 Apr 2018
The Porsche Club of America (PCA) Club Racing Trophy East Series is welcoming new Porsches and talented drivers to its 2018 season kick-off race at Road Atlanta. After undergoing several exciting changes this year, drivers will compete April 6-8 in Braselton, Ga. where the series has started its season the past two years.

Car classes for the 2018 season include the GT4 Clubsport, 991.1 GT3 Cup and 997.2 GT3 Cup. Entries included in the 991.1 and 997.2 classes include 2010-2014 GTC5s and 2013-2016 GTC6s (excluding the Supercup 991.1). The Masters class is designated for drivers ages 57 and older.
"Introducing these new Porsches into the series is incredibly exciting," West Dillard, PCA Club Racing Trophy East Series coordinator and PCA national steward, said. "We are looking forward to welcoming new, talented drivers and travel to some of the best race tracks in the country during our 2018 season."
Both returning and new drivers will compete on Road Atlanta's 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course. Competitors will receive points based on finish in each of the new six classes - GT4CS, GT4CS Masters, 997 GT3 Cup, 997 GT3 Cup Masters, 991 GT3 Cup, and 991 GT3 Cup Masters - with podium recognition for the top three drivers following the third race of the weekend on Sunday, April 8.  
Noteworthy returning competitors include 2017 GT4CS champion driver Curt Swearingin in his new 991 entry, 2017 GT4CS Masters champion Charlie Craig, 2016, and successful 2017 GT4CS rookie Noël Brown.
The series is also welcoming new drivers to the competitive series, including; Jack McCarthy, Ken Finch, John Goetz, Glenn Schattman, Gary Jensen and Richard Edge.

The event at Road Atlanta will feature three races in an exciting, varied format relative to PCA Club Racing standards. The first and second races will be 30-minute sprint races. The third race is an endurance race lasting 80 minutes.
There will be three practice sessions Friday, April 6. The first sprint race starts at 9:45 a.m. (ET) Saturday, April 6, with the second sprint race following at 1:45 p.m. The endurance race will start at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 8.


ROAD ATLANTA RACE WEEKEND SCHEDULE (All times local)
Friday, April 6
9:35 a.m.          Practice 1 
2:00 p.m.          Practice 2 
4:30 p.m.          Practice 3
 
Saturday, April 7
8:05 a.m.           Warm-Up
9:45 p.m.           Sprint Race 1 (30 minutes)
1:45 p.m.           Sprint Race 2 (30 minutes)
 
Sunday, April 8
8:45 a.m.          Enduro Warm-Up
1:45 p.m.          Enduro Race (80 minutes)

 

For more information regarding series participation, please contact Series Coordinator West Dillard at  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

