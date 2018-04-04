Nobile secures starting position into K&N Horsepower Challenge in Las Vegas

Nobile secures starting position into K&amp;N Horsepower Challenge in Las Vegas

Vincent Nobile is the winner of the K&N Horsepower Challenge online fan vote and has secured the No. 8 starting spot in the Pro Stock bonus event taking place this weekend in Las Vegas. Nobile will face Bo Butner, the No.1 qualifier, in the first round of the K&N Horsepower Challenge.

 
In addition to Nobile vs. Butner, other first round pairings are defending winner Greg Anderson vs. Erica Enders; Jason Line vs. Jeg Coughlin; and Drew Skillman vs. Tanner Gray. 
 
The K&N Horsepower Challenge will be contested during the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Saturday, April 7 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event will be televised by FOX Sports 1.
 
Nobile, the driver of the Mountain View Tire Chevy Camaro, will be competing in the specialty race for the sixth time in his career and won the event in 2012 when he defeated Jason Line. He also raced to a runner up finish in 2016. 
 
The K&N Horsepower Challenge is a race within a race, highlighting the top drivers in NHRA Pro Stock competition, for which the winner receives $50,000. The runner-up will earn $10,000, the two semifinalists will each receive $3,000, and the four first-round finishers will each take home $2,500. If a driver doubles-up by winning the specialty event and the national event, he or she will win a $25,000 bonus. The No.1 qualifier at each NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event earns a $3,000 bonus as part of the program. 
 
K&N Horsepower Challenge rounds are scheduled for noon, 2:40 and 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 7.
 
Tickets for the DENSO Spark Plug NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 6-8 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, are available by logging on to www.lvms.com or by calling (800) 644-4444.
 
