Television Star Tom Ellis Named Grand Marshal For BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix At Long Beach

Tom Ellis, who currently stars as the title character, ‘Lucifer Morningstar,’ in the Warner Bros. Television and Jerry Bruckheimer Television produced series Lucifer on FOX, has been named the Grand Marshal for the BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach on Saturday, April 14, 2018 on the streets of Long Beach, California.

Ellis will give the command for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers of the 22-car field to start their engines in front of a crowd that annually fills the streets of the city for the Grand Prix.

“I’m a huge motorsports fan and being a part of the BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix is an honor,” Ellis said. “This is my first IMSA race and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

His show centers on ‘Lucifer,’ the charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome Lord of Hell who helps the LAPD take down criminals. The series is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment and premiered in January 2016 to favorable reviews. In addition, Ellis’s role earned him a Teen Choice Award nomination in the category of “Choice TV: Breakout Star.”

Lucifer also received nominations for a Teen Choice Award and People’s Choice Award for “Choice TV: Breakout Show” and “Favorite TV Crime Drama.” Season 3 is currently airing on FOX, Mondays at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

Born in Cardiff, Wales, Ellis also is known in the United States for his role as renegade physician ‘Dr. William Rush’ in USA Network’s Rush . In the United Kingdom he is known for starring on the hit BBC2/BBC1 comedy series, Miranda and the Sky Living series, Gates.

Ellis starred opposite Natalie Dormer in the critically acclaimed BBC series, The Fades , which won the BAFTA Award for Best Drama Series in 2012. He also has appeared in Agatha Christie’s Poirot and in the long running hit British science-fiction television series, Doctor Who . On the feature side, his credits include Buffalo Soldiers, Vera Drake and Miss Conception.

He attended the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and currently resides in London. He is currently filming Lucifer in Los Angeles.