Ryan Repko Set for Success at Nashville with Mason Mitchell Motorsports

Ryan Repko will make his 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards debut this weekend at the Fairgrounds Speedway in the “Music City 200” racing the No. 78 Chevrolet for Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM).

Repko and the No. 78 MMM team tested at the historic track last week to get Repko acclimated with the half-mile.

“Everyone had told me how rough the track was, but I didn’t realize quite how bumpy the track actually was until my first laps in the test,” Repko stated. “The bump off two took some time to get used to. I had to play with different lines throughout the day and I was able to find a line that fit my driving style.”

“Being good on the long runs and saving your equipment is going to be the name of the game on Saturday. The lap times fall off more so than any other track I’ve been to.”

Repko has high expectations after a strong debut with MMM in 2017 at the Madison International Speedway where he earned a top-ten finish.

“Obviously I want to go out and win, but I really want to show improvement from last year to this year. I’d like to qualify up front and run in the top-five all night and earn a solid top-five finish. I believe both of those goals are things we can accomplish on Saturday evening. MMM has a lot of experience on the team and a great record at Nashville.”

Nashville is one of MMM’s most successful tracks on the ARCA schedule. Last year MMM sat on the pole, led the most laps (134) and finished second at the historic Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2015 the team finished third. In three starts the teams average finish is 6.7

Chassis Information: Repko will strapped behind the wheel of chassis 589 out of the MMM stable. It marks the chassis’ 2018 debut. The car was last driven by Blaine Perkins last fall at the Kentucky Speedway where he earned a top-ten finish. The chassis has 24 starts earning two wins (Iowa 15, Springfield 16), 13 top-five finishes and 21 top-ten’s.

The Music City 200 at the Fairgrounds Speedway will be live on MAVTV Saturday, April 7th at 9:00 pm ET. Arcaracing.com will have live timing and scoring for all on-track activities throughout the day.

