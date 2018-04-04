Mason Ludwig Named Search For A Champion On The Track Grand Prize Winner

McCallister Precision Marketing is proud to announce that client Mason Ludwig has been named the “On The Track” Grand Prize winner of the 2018 Search for a Champion contest.

As the Grand Prize winner, 15-year-old Ludwig will receive a $50,000 sponsorship from Champion® as well as a spot on #TeamChampion. Ludwig defeated 29 other finalists to earn the $50,000 sponsorship from Champion, the iconic brand from Federal-Mogul Motorparts.

“I'm still a little bit in shock,” said Ludwig upon finding out he’d been named the Search for a Champion Grand Prize winner. “I am completely honored to have been chosen as the Grand Prize winner with so many other great drivers competing for the same prize. It feels great. I am so proud of my team and of all my fans for their dedication to the contest and so thankful to Champion for giving me this opportunity. I can't thank everyone enough.”

Ludwig went above and beyond in order to earn the Search for a Champion Grand Prize title, including hanging banners at local businesses, making t-shirts with the phrase “Vote for Mason” on them, and has also been featured on local television stations, radio stations and in newspapers promoting the Search for a Champion contest.

“It was a lot of work and dedication,” said Jaime Ludwig, Mason’s mother. “We made sure that every single day we were doing something to promote the contest. We tried to think outside-the-box with our approach and found ways of bringing attention to it that others might not have thought of. We were simply relentless and refused to take this opportunity for granted. It was all-or-nothing on our end and Mason's family, friends, fans and community were behind us 100 percent.”

The Michigan native has been racing since he was seven years old. He’s spent time racing go karts, Bandoleros, Legend cars and most recently asphalt late models. He’s won several championships during his career already, including the 2015 and ’16 INEX Michigan State Young Lions championship and the 2014 Spartan Speedway Bandolero track championship.

In addition to his hard work on the track, Ludwig has also worked hard to support a charity that is close to his heart. He is a spokesman for Lapeer's Adoptable Animals, an organization that was formed with the purpose of supporting the community and homeless animals of Lapeer County in Michigan with the goal of increasing adoptions and lowering euthanasia rates. Just last year Ludwig presented the organization with a $600 check and pet food and treats collected during a bottle/food drive.

“Mason’s tenacity and spirit of a champion were just some of the many reasons for selecting him as the 2018 Search for A Champion ‘On the Track’ Grand Prize winner,” added Dana Bubonovich, manager, social media and digital promotions, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “We are thrilled to have him part of #TeamChampion and representing the entire Champion family.”

To learn more about the Search for a Champion contest, visit www.searchforachampion.c om.

MPM PR