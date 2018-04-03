Christian Eckes Ready to Break Out in ARCA Return

It’s been a long offseason for 17-year old driver Christian Eckes. Shutout for over three months, Eckes is chomping at the bit to strap himself back into the driver’s seat and compete.



Unveiling a fresh new look, the teenage talent is ready to end his draught this weekend when he reunites with Venturini Motorsports (VMS) in Nashville for the return of ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and the Music City 200. Saturday night’s feature will be the first of the season for Eckes and new sponsor JBL Audio on the side of his No. 15 VMS Toyota.



Committing himself 100% to the process, Eckes dedicated the offseason to becoming stronger in every facet. With extreme focus on reshaping himself mentally and physically, Eckes is confident for the season ahead.



“Saying I’m excited to get back behind the wheel is pretty much an understatement,” says Eckes. “It’s long overdue. I’m ready to get back and compete at the highest level I can. We had a decent season last year but honestly I feel like I fell short of my goals. Getting shut out of victory lane really left a bad taste in my mouth - I guess you can say I’ve got a giant chip on my shoulder.”



Entering his third season of ARCA competition running under the VMS-Toyota banner, Eckes broke onto the national scene after winning the 2016 Snowball Derby. Since joining VMS, the Middletown, New York native has accumulated 14-starts since making his series debut (’16) at Fairground Speedway Nashville – the same track he’ll visit Saturday night under the lights.



A member of Toyota Racing’s TD2 Development program, Eckes has been a force to be reckoned with just about every ARCA event entered – earning two runner-up finishes, four top-5’s and 10 top-10’s in limited action. Eckes’ 274-laps led in 2017 led the way for VMS.



“I’ve spent more time than ever at the shop lately. Hanging out with the guys has been a big part of my offseason focus. Building a solid relationship with my crew chief Kevin Reed and the rest of the guys on the fifteen-team has been a big part of the process. This is a total team sport – we’re all in this thing together.”



“Racing has evolved – the competition is as tough as it’s ever been. Getting yourself in the best physical and mental shape gives you a huge advantage. If you want to win you have to sacrifice yourself and get better. Whether I’m in the gym or racing on the simulator I’m putting the time in. Winning is the best thing I can do right now.”



Retuning to Nashville is a sweet sound to Eckes.



“Nashville is one of my favorite tracks all time. It’s a rough track with a ton of character. It really fits my driving style. I can’t think of a better track to start the season off – I’ll be ready.”



Slated for a 13-race ARCA season schedule, Eckes will also visit Salem Speedway (April 22), Toledo Speedway (May 20), Pocono Raceway (June 1), Gateway Motorsports Park (June 22) Iowa Speedway (July 7), Elko Speedway (July 14), Berlin Raceway (July 21), Pocono Raceway (July 27), Springfield Mile (August 19), DuQuoin Mile (September 3), Lucas Oil Raceway (September 7) and Salem Speedway (September 15).



Piloting one of VMS’ four Toyota team entries, Eckes will join teammates Natalie Decker, Michael Self and newcomer Chandler Smith at Nashville.



The Music City 200 will air live on MAVTV, Saturday, April 7 at 9:00PM EST.



Follow Christian Eckes on social media by visiting @ChristianEckes on Twitter and Instagram, @ChristianEckesRacing on Facebook or visit his official website at www.ChristianEckesRacing.com.