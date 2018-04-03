Richard Petty and Thad Moffitt to Appear on Popular TV Show "Inside West Coast Customs" Tonight

The King" Richard Petty and Thad Moffitt recently filmed an episode of the popular show, Inside West Coast Customs (WCC). The taping took place at both Petty's Garage in Level Cross, N.C. and at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Petty's Garage helped build a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro with WCC and partner Continental Tire. Petty's Garage was asked to custom build the car's driveline and engine. In addition, Petty and Moffitt were asked to drive the car around the famed Daytona International Speedway with host Ryan Friedlinghaus once complete.





You can watch the build tonight on Inside West Coast Customs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Velocity.

RPM/Petty's Garage PR