Music City 200 In Nashville Garners Plenty Of Company Support

When it comes to big racing events, it takes a lot of support, not only from drivers, teams, and fans but from companies as well. The April 7th Music City 200 event at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville is no different, with numerous corporations stepping up to help make the show a success. This weekend’s event has great entry lists of drivers for ARCA, in addition to the Super Late Models.



Heading the list is Shoney’s, with restaurant locations all over the United States. Shoney’s is especially strong in the Nashville area, with numerous restaurants within 90 minutes of the racetrack. Shoney’s has grown a lot since their first location opened its doors in 1947. Today, Americans can find Shoney’s restaurants in 17 states. Their warm, welcoming environment keeps generations coming back for another serving. Shoney’s will also be having a driver meet-and-greet, at their Donelson Pike location in Nashville. ARCA driver, Natalie Decker, will be there on Sunday morning, starting at 9:00 AM. To find location near you, visit www.shoneys.com.



For the third season in-a-row, Team Construction and Donnie Mingus have stepped up as presenting sponsor of the North-South Super Late Model Challenge 100 and the Music City 200. Team Construction is the gas and utilities contractor of choice. The foundation of the company starts in the trenches, where they put their backs into their work, literally. Friends, family, and employees of Team Construction will be cheering on the #5 Super Late Model of Mason Mingus.



A new associate that has signed on to be part of the Nashville weekend is ORCA Coolers. The company is highly imaginative and manufactures products in the United States for outdoor enthusiast utilizing American labor and American made components. ORCA is based in Nashville, Tennessee and has a great line of apparel, coolers, drink ware, and more. ORCA is also a proud supporter of the Riley Herbst #18 ARCA car. More information can be found at orcacoolers.com.



The official energy drink of the weekend is NOS. NOS has been providing the human horsepower consumers all over the country demand. Available in 16oz. cans as well as 22oz. and 11oz. re-sealable plastic bottles, NOS can be found nationally in your nearest speed shop, grocery, and convenience store. You can visit the website at www.drinknos.com.



For the fourth straight year, Mainstay Inn & Suites in nearby Brentwood, TN is the official inn of Fairgrounds Speedway and Track Enterprises. When you call the Mainstay Inn, mention Track Enterprises for the discount rate.



In 2016, General Tire became the official tire of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. They also became a title sponsor of a number of ARCA events, including the Labor Day weekend event at DuQuoin, another production of Track Enterprises. General Tire will also be presenting the pole award at Nashville.



April 7th will mark the second straight year that T&T Construction has helped make the ARCA event happen in Nashville. T&T Construction was established in 2000 as a small business, woman owned, certified hub zone contractor with over 50+ years of collective owner experience. The general contracting firm serves multiple government agencies, private sector commercial, industrial and residential development clients throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Illinois.



New to the Music City 200 list of supporters is Baker Distributing. Founded in 1945, Baker Distributing Company is engaged in the sales and distribution of HVAC, refrigeration, food service equipment, parts, and supplies for residential, commercial, and marine applications. Baker Distributing is also a supporter of driver, Gus Dean, in the ARCA Racing Series.



The official fuel of the weekend will be Sunoco Race Fuels. Sunoco is the official fuel of three of the racing series in competition, ARCA, CRA, and SSS. Winning on today's racing circuit requires more than an exceptional driver and well built car. It takes high-performance racing fuels that are willing to go the distance, fuels like those produced by Sunoco.



The official soft drink of Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville as well as the Music City 200 is Coca Cola. Each of the concession areas, grandstands and pits will be stocked with ice cold Coca-Cola products all weekend long.



Last but certainly not least is one of the top entertainment places in Nashville, Ms. Kelli’s Karaoke. Ms. Kelli’s Karaoke is located at 207 Printers Alley, in Nashville, and has been a long supporter of racing in the Music City. Ms. Kelli’s is a brick-walled karaoke bar that offers an extensive list of songs, beers on tap, pub fare, and space to dance.



As you can see, it takes plenty of partners to put on a great night of auto racing. There are a few opportunities still available leading up to the event, whether it be signage, concourse space for couponing and handouts, announcements, group ticket packages, suites, etc. For more info on those opportunities, call the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.



For information on this Saturday night’s event, visit www.trackenterprises.com. Discount advance sale tickets are still available at the website or by calling the Track Enterprises office at 615-470-5214. Tickets will also be available at the gates on raceday.



Track Enterprises PR