Cole Glasson Earns Runner-Up Result At Greenville Pickens

Lee Faulk Racing and Development driver and McCallister Precision Marketing client Cole Glasson turned in a strong performance Saturday evening at Greenville Pickens Speedway.

The Texas native, who was making his first Greenville Pickens Speedway late model start, brought home a runner-up finish in the second of two 50-lap late model stock car races Saturday at the historic South Carolina venue.

Glasson started the night off strong by qualifying third in the 17-car field for the first 50-lap race. His run in the first race was derailed when a competitor missed a shift on the restart, shuffling Glasson to the back of the pack.

With no cautions to help him make up ground, Glasson was only able to make it back to seventh by the time the checkered flag waved to end the first race. The starting order for the second race was determined by a random invert, which turned out to be eight, giving Glasson the outside pole for the second 50-lap race.

When the race began Glasson rocketed into the lead ahead of his Lee Faulk Racing and Development teammate Austin Green, leading the first 10 laps at the half-mile asphalt oval. He gave up the top spot to Green on the next circuit and fell back to second, a position he would hold for the remainder of the race.

Despite coming up short of the victory, Glasson was thrilled to be a part of a one-two finish for Lee Faulk Racing and Development.

“What a weekend it was to come to Greenville Pickens for the first time in a late model and show the speed that would put me in contention for the win,” said Glasson. “To run neck-and-neck with my teammate for the win and get that one-two finish was something that I'll never forget.

“We're starting to figure some things out and it's only a matter of time until we find ourselves in victory lane. I want to thank all the guys at LFR for their dedication in what they do. I wouldn’t want to do this with any other team.”

Michael Faulk, Glasson’s crew chief for Lee Faulk Racing and Development, praised the 17-year-old’s patience throughout Saturday’s race at Greenville Pickens Speedway.

“Cole did a great job being patient on Saturday night. He didn’t panic when he lost his track position in the first race and still managed a good finish. Then he got the lead early in the second race before settling into second behind Austin to help bring home a one-two finish for LFR. He’s right on the cusp of finding victory lane and if he keeps racing like he did Saturday he’ll be there before we know it.”

MPM Marketing PR