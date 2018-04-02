Autolite® Participates in National Car Care Month Program Narrated by Larry McReynolds

Autolite®, the global spark plug leader, is participating in National Car Care Month, where Larry McReynolds will provide national audiences with insightful car care tips. Through nationally syndicated television segments, McReynolds will feature Autolite as he communicates the importance of spark plug maintenance to a car’s overall health.

Hosted each April by The Car Care Council, National Car Care Month is aimed at bringing attention to the importance of preventative maintenance. The initiative reminds drivers to take care of any issues that may have occurred or were ignored during the winter months.

“It’s awesome to work with NASCAR legend Larry McReynolds on such an important initiative,” said Jay Buckley, Autolite Technical Training Director. “He’s a trusted voice for racing and automobile enthusiasts around the world.”

McReynolds will focus on Autolite’s Iridium XP Enhanced Alloy Technology™ Spark Plug. With an iridium-enhanced 0.6 mm finewire design and patented platinum sidewire technology, the innovative spark plug delivers optimum performance and a more focused ignition for better overall ignitability.

The segments with McReynolds are being produced by A-1 Broadcast and will be distributed to national media outlets across the United States and featured on Coffee with America.

“We’re proud to support National Car Care Month,” added Buckley. “This awareness campaign by The Car Care Council helps to save lives across our country.”

A former NASCAR crew chief and current racing analyst on FOX Sports, McReynolds received the Living Legends of Auto Racing Russ Moyer Media Award. He played himself in the 2006 Will Ferrell comedy hit, Talladega Nights. McReynolds also co-hosted NASCAR Performance Show with Steve Post on Motor Racing Network (MRN) between 2004 and 2013, and co-authored the books “The Big Picture: My Life from Pit Road to the Broadcast Booth” and “How to Become a Winning Crew Chief.”

Learn more about the importance of spark plug maintenance, download helpful tech tips and watch the video here.

AutoLite PR