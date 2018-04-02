Austin Green Scores First Late Model Stock Car Victory At Greenville Pickens Speedway

Legends car standout Austin Green collected his first late model stock car victory on Saturday evening at Greenville Pickens Speedway while driving for Lee Faulk Racing and Development.

Green, the son of former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion David Green, was making just his second start in a late model stock car Saturday night and just his third stock car start overall. His inexperience didn’t show as he qualified a solid fifth out of 17 cars for the first of two 50-lap twin races, finishing that race in sixth.

Following the first 50-lap race the top-eight finishers were inverted for the second race, which would have slotted Green into third for the start of the second race. However, the driver who would have started from the pole opted instead to start from the rear, moving Green up from third to first for the start of the second race.

When the race began Green fell in behind his Lee Faulk Racing and Development teammate Cole Glasson and followed in his tire tracks. That changed on lap 10 when Green made his move, taking the lead from Glasson.

Once out front Green would not be denied. With no caution flags to slow his progress, Green cruised to his first late model stock car victory ahead of Glasson, which gave Lee Faulk Racing and Development a sweep of the top-two positions.

“I'm always excited to race no matter what, so to get a win in my third start is even more special,” said Green, 17. “My dad, mom and sister were all there to watch me race, so to share that moment with them was something I’ll never forget. I’ve got to thank everyone at Lee Faulk Racing and Development for giving me a great car too. Without them I wouldn’t have been able to get the job done.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Lee Faulk rained down praise on Green, who made his limited late model debut last November with a sixth-place finish at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway while driving for the Faulk team.

“We tested with Austin a good bit last year and we knew he’d do well when given the opportunity,” said Faulk. “We’re excited to have him as part of the team and even more excited that he was able to earn his first late model victory while under the Lee Faulk Racing banner. I expect it to be the first of many.”

Lee Faulk Racing PR