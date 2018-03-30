Local Racing Returns for 2018 On Opening Night at Langley Speedway

Opened in 1950, Langley Speedway has hosted multiple series of NASCAR racing over the years, until 1970 the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and until 1988 the NASCAR Xfinity Series events took place at the track outside of Hampton, Virginia.

In it’s 67th year in operation, minus a brief closure in 2016, Langley Speedway opening night set for Saturday, March 30th brings NASCAR local racing back to the Hampton Roads region.

2017’s late model series champion Mark Wertz returns to not only defend his title but will end his run in a full-time late model at the track. Telling Short Track Scene “I want to focus in 2019 on putting a little more fun back in racing and trying more races at different tracks”.

New also this season is a partial repave that has occurred in the turns to widen up the racing groove.

Racing this weekend at Langley Speedway should be a stacked affair with many cars and drivers coming from out of town to lay laps down in preparation for April 19th Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown that will pit local weekly drivers against the stars of NASCAR. A race that was canceled in 2017 following a brief track closure and minimum time to prepare following the announcement of racing returning.

Qualifying for tomorrow night’s races get underway at 4:30 pm and racing getting underway at just after 7:00 pm.

Schedule for Pomoco Night at The Races

11:00 AM PIT GATES OPEN

2:00 PM GENERAL ADMISSION GATES OPEN

2:00 PM PRACTICE BEGINS

4:15 PM DRIVER’S MEETING

4:30 PM QUALIFYING

6:50 PM INVOCATION BY REV. POTTER / NATIONAL ANTHEM

7:00 PM 1ST RACE BEGINS

Practice Order

Late Model Taylor Waste Services - 3 Practices Grand Stocks Pepsi - 2 Practices Super Truck - 2 Practices Legend – 2 Practices Bandolero - 2 Practice

Qualifying Order

Bandolero - Euro Qualifying 3 cars 5 laps Legend - 2 laps (Green-White-Checkered) Super Truck - 2 laps (Green-White-Checkered) Grand Stock - 2 laps (Green-White-Checkered) Late Model - 3 laps (scuff-Green-White-Checkered) Enduro – practice, the starting lineup determine by draw

Race Line Up