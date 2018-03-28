Cole Anderson Looking Forward to Racing on Easter Weekend

For the first time in his racing career, Cole Anderson will be competing over Easter Weekend when he races this Friday night at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. He'll once again be piloting a car prepared by the ATF & Gunslinger team in the first of many attempts at the half-mile speedway in Florida's panhandle.

Two weeks ago, Anderson completed double duty as part of the Rattler Weekend in Opp, Alabama, where he ran both a super late model on Sunday and finished top ten in the pro late model event Saturday night despite a mechanical failure on the car. Cole will be racing the pro late model again this weekend in preparation for December's Snowflake 100, arguably the most prestigious pro late model race of the year.

"We had a heim get bound up in the front end at Opp, so the suspension wasn't able to move like it should," Anderson explained of the effort in Alabama. "Knowing that, I think we'll be good because our pro car usually hauls butt everywhere we go. We just have to qualify up front and run a steady race pace and not burn up the tires."

Pensacola's surface is notoriously abrasive, meaning the tire wear accelerates as the race continues on. Like a cheese grater, each lap scrapes a little more rubber off the tires until any usable grip is almost gone at the conclusion of 100 laps. Anderson has taken to this unque style of racing and made it his own, consistently running well at the half-mile layout over the last few years and contending for wins in the year-end marquee events in addition to other races throughout the year. This weekend, he hopes to continue the pattern and shared his simple key for success.

"This weekend is all about gearing up for the Derby, as crazy as that sounds," Anderson explained. "We are trying to prepare ourselves for that weekend as it's the biggest race all year. We've raced there a few times, and just being there at the end is a big deal. If you can conserve your stuff and be lucky enough to get a late-race caution, you're sitting in a good seat."

The top two finishers in track points who do not qualify on time for the Snowflake 100 in December are guaranteed a starting spot, making Cole's performance at Five Flags important to the team's year-end goals. After claiming the World Series of Asphalt Pro Late Model Championship, Cole and his ATF & Gunslinger team enters the event as one of the favorites.

"We'll find out what it's like to race on Easter weekend," he said. "We've never done it, but hopefully we can go back on Saturday with the trophy and have some family time on Sunday ."

Racing begins at 8pm CT on Friday night at Five Flags Speedway with time trials taking place earlier in the afternoon to set the field for the 100-lap contest.

For more information and the latest updates about Cole Anderson visit his website at ColeAndersonRacing.com. He can also be found on social media such as Facebook (@ColeAndersonRacing), Twitter (@Cole_Anderson97) and Instagram (@Cole_Anderson97).

Led by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Mike Skinner and Andrew Franzone, Daytona Beach, Fla.-based ATF & Gunslinger participates in a variety of motorsports ventures, building unique cars, trucks and experiences while in pursuit of speed.

Cole Anderson PR