The first ever NASCAR car of the Solaris Motorsport history just arrived at team's workshop in Pescara. The technicians of the Italian squad are at work to allow the car to be ready for the a quick shake down and the first test of the season already on Wednesday at Franciacorta circuit. Two test days are planned before the start of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season, scheduled on 14 and 15 of April at Valencia Circuit, Spain, that will host the fifth edition of the Valencia NASCAR Fest. Francesco Sini will drive the #12 Solaris Motorsport Chevrolet in ELITE 1 Division, but the team will take advantage from the test also in order to find the driver for the ELITE 2 Division.



"I'm excited to drive and bring to the limits this Camaro! It's a new start for us. The American world is a ground we have know in the past and it left us so many positive feelings." said Francesco Sini, ready to his NASCAR debut in less than a month. "We have a lot of things to test and few time to do it, but the desire to come back soon the victory lane pushes us to give our best. We gave a first glance to the car and what we can do on it, we already have some ideas about it we want to test. These EuroNASCAR seems cars very basic but as much very 'sensitive" to the changes. Testing in Franciacorta will give us an help also looking at the second event on the season, scheduled right there for mid-May."



Roberto Sini, Solaris Motorsport owner, added: "The Camaro is a lucky car for Solaris. We love it, with it we brought home so many victories and, yes, I can say it's part of our DNA. I want to reassure all our fans, even if now it looks like a Mustung, we will race with a Chevrolet! Moreover, to celebrate the return to our favourite muscle car we are preparing a new livery that, we are sure about it, our fans will love it! At the moment we haven't defined the driver for the ELITE 2 Division, but I think that having the chance to test on track will help us also in this sense."



The third edition of Solaris Motorsport's Camaro is on the way!

Solaris Motorsport PR