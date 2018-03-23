2018 Formula 1 Season Opens on SiriusXM March 25

SiriusXM begins its coverage of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship® season with this week’s season-opening event, the Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, on Sunday, March 25 (1:10 am ET). The event will air live from start to finish on SiriusXM radios (Sirius channel 137 and XM channel 201) and on the SiriusXM app. It will also be rebroadcast in its entirety later that morning (9:00 am ET) on SiriusXM Rush (channel 93).

Through its multi-year agreement with Formula 1, announced last fall, SiriusXM broadcasts all Formula 1® (F1®) races throughout the season. Listeners nationwide will hear the BBC 5 Live radio broadcast for each event.

Additionally, an exclusive new pre- and post-race show will debut as part of SiriusXM’s coverage this Sunday. Speed City F1, hosted by Jon Massengale, Les Kiser and Jonathan Green, will air in the hour before and after every Formula 1® race this season, offering listeners the latest team news, a recap of qualifying results, driver interviews and an in-depth look at that weekend’s circuit.

All Formula 1 programming on SiriusXM, including race broadcasts, are available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

For more information SiriusXM, go to www.SiriusXM.com. For more info on the 2018 Formula 1 season visit www.Formula1.com.

SXM PR