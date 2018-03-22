The Tim Clark Band To Bring Sounds Of The Beach To Haulers On Union Parade & Fan Fest Presented by Freightliner





The Tim Clark Band will bring a fun mix of beach music and oldies to the Haulers on Union Parade & Fan Fest presented by Freightliner in downtown Concord on May 17. The band's upbeat sound will be one part of a free, fun and exciting evening highlighted by the MONSTER Energy NASCAR Cup car haulers annual parade down Union Street on the way to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the All-Star Race on May 19.

More than 30 of the brightly-colored NASCAR haulers are expected on Union Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. for an evening of fun.

Fans are asked to gather on Union Street between Cabarrus Avenue and Corban Avenue to view the hauler parade.

There will be activities for the entire family beginning at 5 p.m. including show cars, race car simulators, games for the entire family, kids’ activities including a bounce house, mascots, celebrity autograph sessions, food vendors and a beer garden for adults.

“The Haulers on Union Parade and Fan Fest always offers so much family fun,” said Jacqueline Gafrarar, the executive director of the 600 Festival Association which produces five family-oriented events tied to the races at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the month of May. “It’s such a great event for race fans and all of our community.”

The City of Concord, Cabarrus County, the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Concord Downtown Development Corporation partner with the 600 Festival Association to stage the event.

“Concord is looking forward to another fun Haulers on Union event on May 17 with the Tim Clark Band to kick off the spring race events,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. “Save the date because there will be something for everyone! Hope to see you on Union Street.”

“May is always an exciting time in Cabarrus County with the return of NASCAR and the Haulers on Union Parade and Fan Fest,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “We’re eager to welcome everyone back, and we look forward to seeing new visitors as we take the opportunity to really showcase our southern hospitality and the rest of this great motorsports destination.”

The evening will be a homecoming of sorts for The Tim Clark Band. The group’s namesake, Tim Clark, lived in Concord for about a decade after leaving Kentucky to pursue a music career. That career later took him to Myrtle Beach where he and his band have been wowing fans ever since.

“I’m very familiar with Concord. I can’t wait to get back there for this show,” said Clark, who fronted the vastly popular Charlotte area band Sugarcreek during his time in Concord.

Clark and his group are considered a beach music band. The first song he ever wrote, “It’s A Love Thang,” went to number one on the beach music charts when it was released in 2005.

“Beach music is such a singer’s music,” said Clark, who along with his band plays about 125 dates a year.

The Tim Clark Band offers up more than just beach music, though, with a play list that includes music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and today.

