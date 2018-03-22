Carl Edwards has no plans to return to racing

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards looks on during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 3, 2017 in Hampton, Georgia.

Carl Edwards spoke Wednesday night more than a year after leaving full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driving, and to the disappointment of many fans, he isn’t planning a return.

“I don’t have any plans to come back,” Edwards told Claire B. Lang on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I do miss a lot of people. I stay in touch with a lot of folks and have fun, but I really appreciate the time from Joe Gibbs and everyone else to go do the things I want to do.

“I do miss the fans and there are a couple races I’d like to be a part of, but for the most part I’m having a lot of fun.”

Edwards said he’s overheard one rumor (in person, no less) that he had died, which he obviously assured fans isn’t close to true. As for the popular rumor that he might run for office, well, that has a better chance.

“I really believe in America and that the Constitution is a fair rule that’s letting us have all of our success and our freedom,” Edwards said.” So if sometime there’s a chance for me to help that cause and lend some assistance to not letting us get off track, then heck yes. But there’s nothing planned any time soon.”

In the meantime, Edwards is farming with his family, though he says calling him a farmer is probably not fair to real farmers.

“We farming and we’ve been having fun with it,” Edwards said, laughing. “We’re getting ready to plant a bunch of corn and soybeans.”

Edwards profusely thanked Joe Gibbs and JGR for racing opportunities and for being able to walk away and live life on his own terms.

“That part of my life was spectacular,” Edwards said of his racing career with 28 Monster Energy Series wins. “I wouldn’t trade one second of it for anything. I just hope everyone is doing what they want to be doing and getting the most out of every day.”

NASCAR.com