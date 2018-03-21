Hunt-Sellers Racing Adds Late model Driver Colin Garrett to 2018 Lineup

Hunt-Sellers Racing (HSR) announced on Wednesday that Colin Garrett, South Boston Speedway’s 2017 Limited Sportsman champion, has signed with the team for three races of the 2018 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (KNPSE) schedule. Garrett joins HSR’s driver development program while he competes in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series full-time, focusing on the Dominion Raceway track championship. For his partial KNPSE campaign, Garrett has partnered with Propel GPS.

The 17-year-old, South Boston, Va. native will move to the cockpit of the No. 18 Propel GPS Toyota Camry beginning at Langley Speedway on April 28. He will later compete at Iowa Speedway and the fall race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, two first time visits. With the guidance of team owner, series veteran, and driver coach Sam Hunt, Garrett will be learning valuable skills to compete against the KNPSE field while focusing on winning races.

“It means a lot for me to have the opportunity to be able to run one of these cars for Hunt-Sellers Racing in the K&N series,” said Garrett. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to get to the top of our sport, and I believe making this step at this point in time is the thing to do to further work towards making my dream come true.”

Garrett began racing in 2015 when he joined Sellers Racing Inc. in the Pure Stock division at South Boston Speedway. He later began racing Limited Late Models (LLM) and Late Model Stock Cars (LMSC), and, in 2017, he won the Limited Sportsman championship title at South Boston Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to working with Colin,” said Sam Hunt. “Since his racing debut in 2015, he has shown a lot of promise. We are excited to see him succeed this season, and we’re lucky to have him as part of our driver development program. But, more importantly, we’re looking ahead to winning races this season with him behind the wheel.”

Hunt also notes that two of the three tracks that Garrett will be competing at will be new to him.

“We’re looking to capitalize on his South Boston Speedway championship last year and the lessons that will be learned this season as Colin chases the Dominion Raceway championship. We’re looking forward to developing his skills to adapt to different scenarios that he will face in the future. He has shown versatility, and he has the drive and determination to win.”

As part of the program, Garrett will be competing in LMSC’s throughout the 2018 season in addition to the three KNPSE races he has signed for. He will be racing with Sellers Racing Inc. for the Dominion Raceway track championship in Thornburg, Va. Garrett will also be competing in the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown and Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway, the Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, the South Boston Speedway 200 and more.

In February, Garrett had the opportunity to test with HSR in a KNPSE car at Dominion Raceway. The test was a kick-start to the team’s driver development deal with Garrett.

“It was so fun. I was actually pretty nervous at first, but once I got in, it came so naturally to me,” he said.

Propel GPS will be aboard the No. 18 Toyota Camry for all three races. “We’re looking forward to supporting Colin as he is an up-and-coming driver, especially as he is still a teen,” said Propel GPS CEO Rick Burtner. “Colin is a part of our platform for driver safety which has an emphasis on teen and family safe driving.”

“I can’t thank Propel GPS enough for coming on board with us this season,” said Colin Garrett. “I’m looking forward to representing them, and I look forward to tackling these three races with HSR.”

HSR PR