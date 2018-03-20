Mike Wallace Joins MAVTV Broadcast Team for ARCA Telecasts

Officials from MAVTV announced today that NASCAR/ARCA veteran driver Mike Wallace will join the broadcast team to help call the action for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on MAVTV in 2018. Coverage begins Saturday night, April 7 from Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tenn. Wallace will serve as the telecast's pit-road reporter, joining booth announcers Bob Dillner and Jim Tretow.



Wallace, who won on some of NASCAR's biggest stages, has also done his share of TV time over the years with racing broadcast stints on NBC, TNN, the NASCAR Hot Pass show on DirecTV and more.



"When the call came in for this opportunity, I got right on it," said Wallace. "I'm very excited to be ARCA's pit road reporter. The series is incredible. I'm excited to work with Bob (Dillner) and Jim (Tretow). I'm very committed to making great, compelling TV. There are so many great stories in the ARCA Series and I'm excited to cover them, from the back of the field to the front."



"I absolutely love the ARCA Series...I believe in it. I got my first start in the superspeedway world in ARCA. I got my first opportunity in Cup because of my success in ARCA. I'm excited for this opportunity and excited for ARCA. I'm glad to see what I consider better coverage all the way around. Between FOX and MAVTV, this series is going to be well covered in 2018, as it should be."



Wallace, the younger brother of Rusty Wallace and older brother of Kenny Wallace, earned his share of racing accolades over his long career, winning in every major division he's competed in, apart from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Outside of his best Cup finish of 2nd at Phoenix, Wallace has scored 20 wins total among the NASCAR Xfinity, Camping World Truck, Winston West Series, and the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. His best finish in the Daytona 500 was 4th in 2007.



He won 4 times in the Xfinity Series at Dover, Milwaukee, Lucas Oil Raceway and Daytona. His 5 wins in the Camping World Trucks were at Talladega, Daytona, Homestead, Pikes Peak and Mesa Marin. Wallace was also effective on the ARCA side with 6 wins overall, including Daytona in '94. He also won 3 consecutive ARCA races at Pocono '95 - '96, and once at Talladega in '95 and Atlanta in '94.



MAVTV and ARCA jointly announced a multi-year broadcast rights agreement under which ARCA Racing Series events will be televised on MAVTV through the 2019 racing season. MAVTV aired 10 ARCA race events in 2017 and will increase that number to 12 in 2018.



Eleven of the 12 events will air live on MAVTV, including the networks first ever superspeedway telecast from Michigan International Speedway June 8.



MAVTV Motorsports Network is available on DIRECTV, Charter Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Optimum, Suddenlink, CenturyLink Prism, Mediacom, Buckeye Broadband, fuboTV and many other cable providers across the US and Canada.



Wallace's son Matt Wallace is expected to compete in the North/South Super Late Model Challenge race that precedes the Music City 200 ARCA race at Nashville Saturday, April 7.

MAVTV PR