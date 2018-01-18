B-Spec, B Street, American Sedan, Classic American Muscle, Prepared All-Wheel Drive, E Street Prepared, GT-1, Touring 1 .... Admittedly, participation options within the Sports Car Club of America® can be varied, confusing and daunting for newcomers. Be it road racing, autocross, RallyCross®, RoadRally or other SCCA® activity, the immense complexity of motorsports itself sometimes acts as a barrier to entry.
"Hoosier Shop Manual" Video Series Explores SCCA Activities
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- “Twenty-Four Premiere at ONE DAYTONA” Set for January 24
- SportsCenter's Nicole Briscoe Will Host ABC's Indianapolis 500 Telecast
- Double points finish for DS Virgin Racing drivers in round three of FIA Formula E Championship
- Hoosier Super Tour Opening Day at Sebring Int'l Raceway
- Andretti Collects Fifth Iconic “Baby Borg” Trophy