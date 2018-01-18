Andretti Collects Fifth Iconic “Baby Borg” Trophy

18 Jan 2018
Racing News
37 times
Andretti Collects Fifth Iconic “Baby Borg” Trophy
The trophy collection of Michael Andretti has a new addition as the Andretti Autosport namesake visited the annual Automotive News World Congress Awards Dinner in Detroit Wednesday to collect his fifth BorgWarner Championship trophy.  

The BorgWarner Championship trophies are unique replicas of the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy awarded to the winner of the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Baby Borg trophies are 14 inches high and weigh 5 pounds. The owner's trophy features a band of art deco race cars accented in gold to symbolize the importance of teamwork.
 
Andretti's newest miniature version of the 5’4 ¾” sterling-silver trophy was earned at the 101st Indy 500 as the No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda took the checkered flag with Takuma Sato behind the wheel. Andretti’s newest Baby Borg joins iconic trophies from the team’s previous four victories produced by Dan Wheldon (2005), Dario Franchitti (2007), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014) and Alexander Rossi (2016).    

“Traveling to the north, even just to Detroit, is something I usually try to avoid in the winter, but I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be tonight,” said Andretti. “I’m so proud of our team for this accomplishment and want to thank Ruoff Home Mortgage and all of our partners for their support. I have no doubt that our six Andretti Autosport entries will be top contenders this May, and I’ll hopefully be back in Detroit in a year’s time to pick up another Baby Borg. Thank you to Borg Warner for this honor and to the Automotive News World Congress for hosting us this evening.”  

Andretti Autosport’s Indy 500 stable of six will take to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 102nd Running of the 500-Mile Race, seeking to defend their reign with a third-consecutive victory.

Carlos Munoz (No. 29 Andretti Autosport Honda) and Stefan Wilson (No. 25 Driven 2 Save Lives Honda) will join the team’s full season drivers Marco Andretti (No. 98 Andretti-Herta Autosport Honda), Hunter-Reay (No. 28 DHL Honda), Rossi (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda) and Zach Veach (No. 26 Group One Thousand One Honda) for opening day May 14.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Jim Sauter, Jr. Ready for Oktoberfest 2016 Jesse Little Bookends NASCAR K&N Season With Top-Five Finish »
back to top