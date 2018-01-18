AFA Motorsports Announces Anthony Alfredo to Compete for 2018 K&N East Championship

Anthony Alfredo announced today that he will be joining the reigning NASCAR K&N East Champions, MDM Motorsports for the 2018 season. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series, which includes the East and the West divisions, is the top step in NASCAR’s developmental ladder before drivers progress to the three-national NASCAR Series, the Camping World Truck Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. “MDM is a great team with proven success at the next level. I would like to thank them for allowing me to become a part of their team. I am grateful for this opportunity and plan to make the most of it.” said Alfredo.

Anthony Alfredo is an 18-year-old race driver from Connecticut who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects for future NASCAR Cup Series stardom. Anthony was selected to drive for Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s JR Motorsports (JRM) team in the Late Model division of the ultra-competitive CARS Tour in 2017, and finished a close second in the championship to his much more experienced teammate, Josh Berry. Anthony topped off the season by winning the Southeast Limited Last Model Pro Division, driving for Lee Faulk Racing and Development.

Alfredo is also driving under the Ranier Racing Development program with top NASCAR talent scout Lorin Ranier. Anthony will be teaming up with Crew Chief and former Goody’s Dash Series Champion Robert Huffman. “For as little racing experience as he (Anthony) has, I think he has done a great job in his career thus far,” said Huffman. “I’m looking forward to working with him this year. Finishing second in the CARS Tour Championship by just a few points to someone like Josh Berry shows he already has the ability to run with top competition.”

“I’m really excited about joining MDM Motorsports this year to race for the K&N East Championship. I am looking forward to working with all of the great individuals that are a part of their team and cannot wait to get to New Smyrna Speedway for our first race on February 11, 2019.” said Alfredo.

AFA Motorsports PR