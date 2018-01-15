Long List of Free Seminars Set for PPB Motorsports Show, January 19-21

School will be in session, sort of, at the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2018 Race Car and Trade Show taking place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA January 19-21.

In addition to the show, filling 250,000 square feet of show space with just about everything imaginable in motorsports, opportunities to learn are being offered. For just the price of an admission ticket to the show attendees will be able to attend seminars on the basics of racing, legal issues, Micro Sprint racing with Mike Dicely of Hyper Racing, Dirt Late Model Set-Ups with the Bernheisels, Basics of Sponsorship with John Snyder, Safety at the track with Warren Alston and more. Some highly respected people in the industry to be part of the long list of seminars.

Wingless open cock-pit racing has been growing in popularity in recent years. Levi Jones, a seven-time USAC national champion and current top runner Chad Boespflug will help guide local winged racers into the world of wingless Sprint Car racing at a Saturday seminar. They will talk about the changes needed for what will be a new journey for many planning to race the new regional USAC wingless 360 Sprint Car series this year as well as the annual Eastern Storm events for the National USAC Sprint division.

More than 250 racing vehicles and booth displays will be in place for the three day show with three time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart topping the list of participants. In addition former NASCAR Cup winning crew chief and FOX TV personality Larry MacReynolds will be there along with 20-time World of Outlaws Sprint Champion Steve Kinser and rising Sprint Car standout David Gravel along with a long list of local and regional racers.

A long list of speedways and sanctioning organizations will be offering information on their 2018 season plans.

The Pine Brook Speedway Reunion will be a big part of the show featuring cars and drivers from that era.

Show attendees will have many, many opportunities to meet racers and collect autographs, take photos and get up close with the many racing vehicles on display during the three days.

The show opens on Friday, January 19 at 2 p.m. and closes at 9. Doors open on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. The box office and D-Hall exhibit area open one hour earlier each day. Free parking is available.

Check out www.motorsportstradeshow.com or call 609-888-3618 for further information.

MOTORSPORTS 2018 SEMINARS

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

Friday, January 19: (Show Hours 2 to 9 p.m.)

5:00 - 6:00 PM: (Room 1) The Basics of Racing - Set-up, tire and general maintenance on Street/Pure/Factory Stock and Front Wheel-Drive (asphalt and dirt) “U-car” divisions. Presented by Roy Anderson of Anderson Race Cars.

6:30 -7:15 PM: (Room 2) Legal Issues in Racing, and with the Racing Business - Presented by attorney Meri Van Blarcom-Gupko of Wiley, Malehorn, Sirota and Raynes legal firm. A practicing lawyer with an auto racing background, she will answer racing-related legal questions that you may have, such as sponsor liability, insurance and what responsibilities you need to be aware of as a racer and/or track operator. Open to racers and promoters/track managers. (Note: Legal questions will be answered at no charge during the presentation).

Saturday, January 20: (Show Hours 11 Am To 9 P.M.)

11:30AM - 12:00PM: (Room 2): NEW DIVISION! The Pennsylvania 600 Restricted Micro Sprint class will make its debut in the area in 2018. Wayne Lesher and Mike Dicely will share their vision for the division from young racers ages 10-16 years old.

1:00 - 3:00 PM: (Room 2): INTRODUCTION TO 600cc SPRINT RACING AND 600cc SPRINT CHASSIS SETUP - An introduction to 600cc Sprint racing and 600cc Sprint chassis setups presented by Mike Dicely of Hyper Racing. The first 15 minutes will be dedicated to offer the basic information needed for a race team considering a move to 600cc Sprints. This is ideal for the beginner, someone moving from Quarter-Midgets or anyone interested in the sport. The next 45 minutes will be dedicated to an introduction to 600cc Sprint chassis setups. There will be a Q & A after.

1:15 - 2:15 PM: (Room 1) - Dirt Late Model Set-ups and Chassis Tuning - presented by Jim Bernheisel, and sons Brandon and Bryan, of Bernheisel Race Components/ Lazer Chassis. The Bernheisel family, one of the sport's experts in dirt Late Model chassis building and driving.

2:30 - 3:30 PM: (Room 1): BRIDGEPORT CRATE SPORTSMAN MEETING - Bridgeport Speedway will be allowing only 602 crate engines in their Sportsman division in 2018. At the meeting Pace Performance, KillerCrate, Bridgeport tech, and Bridgeport’s service centers will be present for comments and questions. All 602 Crate- Sportsman drivers who intend on competing at Bridgeport are encouraged to attend.

3:15 - 4:15 PM: (Room 2): The Basics of Race Team Sponsorship - Presented by race team Media Relations consultant and motorsports journalist John Snyder. The basics you need from writing proposals and who do send them to is covered from an expert who has had winning success for decades with several drivers including Brett Hearn.

3:45 - 4:45 PM: (Room 1) INTRODUCTION TO WINGLESS SPRINT CAR RACING - Levi Jones, one of the most decorated drivers in the history of the United States Auto Club (USAC) and current top series racer Chad Boespflug, will help guide local winged racers into the world of wingless Sprint Car racing. They will talk about the changes needed to your race car, help in set-up as well as what you need to be prepared for in what will be a new journey for many in the northeast with the new regional USAC wingless 360 Sprint Car group starting this year as well as the annual Eastern Storm events for the National USAC Sprint division.

5:00 - 6:00 PM: (Room 1) SAFETY AT THE SPEEDWAY - Presented by Warren Alston, a veteran racing flagger and official; and by profession an Emergency Medical Services Chief and Occupational Health Technician. The first part of the seminar will cover what safety measures are, or should be, in place at local racetracks. Topics will include Safety Terms, Kinematics of Trauma, Scene Survey in an accident, Rapid Assessment (RPM) and Treatment Priorities. It will be followed by an actual demonstration, with a race car, of the “team approach” to remove an injured driver. A “must attend” for racetrack first responders, but also open to fans and track management/officials.

4:30 - 5:30 PM: (Room 2) WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT RACING SHOCKS - Presented by Mike Walton and Bruce Harwood of Fox Shocks. Hear from the experts how you can tune your race car with shocks, what effect gas PSI has, linear vs. digressive valving, shock maintenance and how to read a dyno sheet. This informative seminar will conclude with a question and answer session.

5:45- 6:35 PM: (Room 2): Taking Photos at the Track - For the “amateur” or the person looking to enter the business, this seminar provides “the basics” of racing photography. One attendee will get a chance to take photos at the Ms. Motorsports competition, with the professionals! Hosted by award winning racing photographer Bob Yurko of Area Auto Racing News

6:15 - 7:15 PM: (Room 1): SPRINT CAR HELP - Greg Hodnett’s winning crew chief Ryan “Roach” Hand will share his knowledge of preparing a Sprint Car for dirt track competition from the work in the shop to pre-race jobs at the speedway. Hand will be open to answer questions from attendees as well.

Sunday, January 21: (Show Hours 11 Am To 4 P.M.)

Noon - 1:30 PM: (Room 1) - USAC Quarter-Midgets Regional Meeting - With the addition of several new quarter-midget clubs in the area, USAC will be conducting a meeting with new and old members to outline the exciting season ahead for the .25 Midgets both locally and nationally.

AARN PR