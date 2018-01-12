Two of Tony Stewart's Historic Winning Cars on Display at PPB Motorsports 2018 Show

Three time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart will have two of his most prized possessions on display at the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2018 Race Car & Trade Show Fueled by Sunoco and Distributed by Insinger Performance taking place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA January 19-21, 2018.



The car with which he won the 1997 IndyCar Championship will be a featured attraction, as well as Stewart’s Home Depot #20 NASCAR Cup Series entry with which he won the 2005 Brickyard 400. Both cars are sure to attract a huge amount of attention from the large number of show attendees.



Both cars will be on display during the entire three days of the show while Stewart will be making an appearance on Saturday. He will be interviewed, chat with fans and sign autographs during his show visit that will run from noon until 2 PM.



Another car on display that is sure to catch the attention of the crowd is the NAPA Auto Parts Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro that will be driven by rising star Chase Elliott during the 2018 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season.



More than 300 racing vehicles representing all forms of motorsports will be displayed throughout the 250,000 square feet of show space.



Many speedways and sanctioning organizations will be part of the 33rd annual show along with a variety of businesses that offer just about everything imaginable in auto racing.



Also appearing at the show will be former NASCAR Cup crew chief and current FOX TV personality Larry MacReynolds along with 20-time World of Outlaws Sprint champion Steve Kinser and rising Outlaw talent David Gravel.



Many local and regional racing talents will be on hand.



Attendees will be able to participate in a number of free seminars, attend a variety of events including the Oliver Construction Ms. Motorsports Pageant, the Pine Brook Speedway Reunion, presentation of Area Auto Racing News Top Winner Awards and so much more.



One day adult admission is $15 while a three day ticket is priced at $30. For children 6 thru 12 a done day ticket is just $5 while a three day pass is $10. Children under 6 are admitted free.



The show opens on Friday, January 19th at 2 PM and goes until 10 PM. On Saturday the doors open at 11 AM and the show runs until 9 PM and on Sunday the hours are 11 AM to 4 PM.



For additional information check in at www.motorsportstradeshow.com.



AARN PR