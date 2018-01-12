Fifth Third to Debut New Daytona International Speedway® Debit Card

Race fans will soon be able to show off their auto racing pride every time they open their wallet. As the Official Bank of Daytona International Speedway® and the DAYTONA 500®, Fifth Third Bank will soon offer fans the new Daytona International Speedway Debit Card.

Fans are invited to come along for the ride and help select the best design for the debit card. They can race to 53.com/racing from Jan. 11-25 to view four unique designs and vote for their favorite. The winning card design will be announced prior to Speedweeks®, which runs Feb. 10-18.

Fifth Third is once again proud to partner with Roush Fenway Racing as a primary sponsor of Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.’s No. 17 Ford Fusion this year. Stenhouse captured his first two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ wins while sporting the Fifth Third paint scheme during the 2017 season. His second win was the CokeZero 400® at Daytona International Speedway in July. Some of the debit card designs fans can vote for include the No. 17 Fifth Third car.

"We’re proud to partner with Fifth Third Bank on this unique opportunity to create a Daytona International Speedway Debit Card,” speedway President Chip Wile said. “Daytona International Speedway is a special place to race fans as the home of ‘The Great American Race®’ – the DAYTONA 500. We look forward to seeing the winning card design that will showcase the world’s only motorsports stadium.”

“We are excited to give motorsports fans another fun way to express their loyalty and affinity for the place where so many great races and historic events have occurred – Daytona International Speedway,” stated David Call, Florida Region President for Fifth Third Bank. “Now they can carry it in their wallet and be reminded of their favorite sport every time they use their Fifth Third debit card.”

Contest Details:

Voting will take place at www.53.com/racing

Voting will begin on Jan. 11, 2018 (5 weeks and 3 days before the 60th anniversary of the DAYTONA 500®)

Voting will end at midnight on Jan. 25, 2018

Winning card design will be selected in Feb. 2018

Debit card will be available in April 2018

In April, new and existing customers will be able to add the Daytona International Speedway Debit Card to any Fifth Third Checking Account1. Customers can go to their local Fifth Third Banking Center or call 1-866-671-5353 to find the personal checking account that best fits their needs. They will be able to use the specialty debit card at millions of locations and access money at over 50,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide2. To learn more, visit 53.com/Racing.

1 Specialty designs available on any card type. Debit Card Fees may apply.

2 ATM network is fee free for Fifth Third Bank customers when using their debit or prepaid card to withdraw cash. When you use an ATM not owned by us, you may be charged a fee by the ATM operator or any network used (and you may be charged a fee for a balance inquiry even if you do not complete a fund transfer). Non-Fifth Third ATM Transaction: $2.75 per transaction; International Point of Sale/ATM Transaction Fee: 3.00% of Transaction Amount; Currency Conversion Fee: 0.20% of the Transaction Amount; International ATM Withdrawal: $5.00; Non-Fifth Third Cash Advance Debit Card Fee: Greater of $5 or 3.00% of the transaction amount up to a maximum of $10.

Fifth Third Bancorp PR