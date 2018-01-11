Wiseco Forges New Partnership with Team Honda HRC for 2018 SX and MX

Wiseco Performance Products, the worldwide leader in manufacturing high performance, forged and billet pistons for the powersports, snowmobile, personal watercraft, outboard marine and automotive markets has entered a sponsorship agreement with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) for the 2018 season.

The Wiseco logo will be featured on the air box on both Ken Roczen’s and Cole Seely’s Honda CRF450Rs in 17 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, races and 12 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events this season.

Roczen, a two-time Pro Motocross Champion, returns to the seat of the No. 94 CRF450R for the 2018 season, following the well-documented injury he suffered last January at Round 3. Roczen turned in an impressive fourth-place performace in last weekend’s opening round in Anaheim, Calif., his first race in nearly a year.

The German-born rider will be teamed in the paddock and on the track by the 27-year-old Seely who finished sixth in last weekend’s opening round and enters his fourth season riding for HRC.

As part of the sponsorship, Wiseco will provide HRC with proprietary research and development services as Honda continues to add key competitive components to its legendary portfolio.

"Wiseco is thrilled to back HRC during the 2018 racing season," explained Mark Gearhart, Senior Content Marketing Manager, Wiseco Performance Parts. "It’s been a long time since Wiseco has been involved at the team level with a group as deep as HRC. We have high expectations for the competitive nature of the teams who Wiseco supports so we’re confident this is a great fit for our brand."

"We’re pleased to have Wiseco as a team sponsor for the 2018 season," added American Honda’s Brandon Wilson, Assistant Manager of Motorcycle Sports. "They’ve been making high-quality parts for over 75 years and are leaders in their field, constantly developing new and innovative equipment. Having access to their R&D staff will be a valuable asset for our race program."

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, drops the gate for Round 2 at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The race will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, Jan. 13 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 5 p.m. Pacific.