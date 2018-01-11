Stadium SUPER Trucks to Start 2018 World Championship at Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium January 27

11 Jan 2018
Racing News
13 times
Stadium SUPER Trucks to Start 2018 World Championship at Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium January 27

Kicking off the sixth season of competition SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will return to Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore, California for a huge one-night event January 27 to begin the 2018 SST World Championship.

 

“An absolute beautiful and challenging stadium style track was built in December for the SST World Championship Finals providing some of the most entertaining close quarters racing the series has ever seen. Friday night saw the 2017 Baja 1000 Champion Apdaly Lopez battle hard with myself for the win, while Saturday night saw an unbelievable duel between 2015 & 2016 SST Champion and Jerett Brooks that kept the crowd on the edge of their feet. Mix in the yearlong championship coming down to the last lap with Paul Morris winning by just 1 point over Matt Brabham. Stadium racing provides the up close entertainment and thrill the fans all want to see, it’s a no-brainer for us to start the season where we ended it.” 

Stated Stadium SUPER Trucks President Robby Gordon.

 

Built in 1994 for the Single-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres, Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium home of the Lake Elsinore Storm was completely transformed in early December from a baseball diamond to a off-road playground with nearly 300 truck loads of dirt hauled onto the field, and sculpted into a challenging off-road track featuring multiple obstacles such as a huge container crossover jump, that will send the trucks souring into the air nearly 35 feet.

Quickly becoming one of the most popular, and most affordable forms of off-road racing today the UTV 1000 class will once again join the high flying Stadium SUPER Trucks on track. The event in December saw popular Southern California UTV front-runners Myles Cheek, and Ronnie Anderson claim victory, and a healthy pay day on respective days under the lights in front of a large crowd.

Will Myles and Ronnie be back to defend their wins? Can Mr. XP1K4 RJ Anderson find his racing groove in the UTV, and get up front to compete with his younger brother?

After a pair of unbelievable wild Modified Trophy Kart races in December, the Modified Trophy Karts will be back action in action in January. This scaled down Stadium SUPER Truck beginner class for kids 16 & under provides some of the closest racing action of the evening as kids get to display their talents in front of their SST heroes under the Stadium lights.

Back by popular demand the crowd favorite 1450 trucks will join the January program. These desert racers turned short course pilots have been apart of the Stadium SUPER Trucks programs in the past, and when they are on track you never know what to expect.

In 2014 Michael Cox stole the show launching his modified Ford Bronco sky high much to the delight of the roaring crowd, in 2015 it was Buddy Baker and Ryan Kibbe with the TrophyLTD car whom stunned the crowd, and other competitors competing with the trucks. Who will be the highlight of the 1450 class in 2018?

 

SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks events are not just action-packed racing on track, be sure to come out to the event early Saturday morning as a full Off-Road Lifestyle Expo and Swap meet will be set up for the entire day.

 

 

Interested in displaying your products or selling in The Off-Road Lifestyle Expo and Swamp Meet. All the information to do so can be found at http://stadiumsupertrucks.com/2017-lake-elsinore-exhibitor-registration/

 

Advanced tickets for the Stadium SUPER Trucks 2018 season opener can be purchased at http://www.stadiumsupertrucks.com. Tickets can also be purchased on site at the Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium Box office from 9 AM-5 PM Monday thru Friday. Tickets will also be available for purchase the day of the event.

 

Friday night all classes will hold practice. Fans are encouraged to come out and
see all action FREE of charge. Then come back on Saturday night January 27th for a full night of racing.

 

Looking to entertain family and friends? Fully furnished, catered, and climate controlled suites are available to view all the entertainment on the stadium floor in luxury. Pricing is available by contacting Stadium SUPER Trucks at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Drivers looking to participate in either the 1450 trucks, 1000 UTV’s, or Modified Trophy Karts are urged to pre-register for the event at http://www.stadiumsupertrucks.com.

Please visit http://www.stadiumsupertrucks.com for more information on the 2018 SST World Championship schedule.

2018 SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks World Championship Winners 
Round No.   Race Location                   Race Date              Winner 

1                  Lake Elsinore, California    January 27, 2018          
 
2018 Stadium SUPER Trucks World Championship Schedule 
 
Round 1: January 27, 2018; Lake Elsinore, California 
Round 2: March 2, 2018; Adelaide, South Australia, Australia 
Round 3: March 3, 2018; Adelaide, South Australia, Australia 
Round 4: March 4, 2018; Adelaide, South Australia, Australia 
Round 5: April 14, 2018; Long Beach, California  
Round 6: April 15, 2018; Long Beach, California   
Round 7: May 4, 2018; Perth, Western Australia, Australia  
Round 8: May 5, 2018; Perth, Western Australia, Australia 
Round 9: May 6, 2018; Perth, Western Australia, Australia 
Round 10: June 2, 2018; Detroit, Michigan 
Round 11: June 3, 2018; Detroit, Michigan 
Round 12: June 9, 2018; Fort Worth, Texas
Round 13: June 9, 2018; Fort Worth, Texas
Round 14: August 24, 2018; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin  
Round 15: August 25, 2018; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Round 16: October 19, 2018; Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia  
Round 17: October 20, 2018; Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia  
Round 18: October 21, 2018; Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia  
Round 19 November 23, 2018; New Castle, New South Whales, Australia  
Round 20: November 24, 2018; New Castle, New South Whales, Australia 
Round 21: November 25, 2018; New Castle, New South Whales, Australia   
Round 22: November 30, 2018; California   
Round 23: December 1, 2018; California 
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series roars to life at season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA WinterNationals CARS LMSC Tour Offering Unmatched Incentives in 2018 through a Variety of Programs »
back to top