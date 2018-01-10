No Stranger to Speed, Richard Petty's Shop Gets #PoweredbySpeedDigital

After owning the short tracks, ovals and superspeedways of NASCAR for 35 years with a record 200 wins and seven titles in the premier series, Richard Petty hung up his helmet in 1992.

Although Petty is no longer behind the wheel of a race car, he never strayed too far from the sport he loved or cars. The "King of NASCAR" remained at the helm of the long-standing Petty Enterprises until 2008, the same year he started Petty's Garage. The following year, he formed a new NASCAR team, Richard Petty Motorsports.

Petty's Garage is located in the Level Cross, N.C., facility that once housed Richard Petty Motorsports before the race team moved to Mooresville, N.C. They specialize in high-performance upgrades, custom builds and restoration projects. Anything a customer can dream up, the Petty's Garage staff can turn into a reality.

Earlier this year, Petty's Garage and Speed Digital began discussing ways in which they could work together. The conversation soon shifted to how Speed Digital could upgrade the Petty's Garage website and provide the dealership with software that would greatly benefit how they managed their inventory, parts and customers.

After several months of collaboration, design and development, Speed Digital is proud to launch the new Petty's Garage website. The cutting-edge design presents a rich feature set that includes video integration, chat, blog, event calendar, custom-build and restoration showcases, e-commerce for parts and other merchandise, dealer locator and a Dealer Portal.

"The folks at Speed Digital were so easy to work with and listened to all the ideas my guys wanted," stated Richard Petty. "We are excited to launch this new website and be able to offer more to our customers."

"The staff at Petty's Garage are incredible, and whenever you have the opportunity to work with a racing legend like Richard, it's an added bonus," stated Neil Pitt, Speed Digital's President & CEO. "I'm proud of the website we were able to create for them and the custom features in our software. I look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with 'The King' and everyone at Petty's Garage."

On Wednesday, January 17, Petty's Garage will unveil their brand-new Bootlegger Edition Mustang at Speed Digital's 3rd Annual Speed Soiree in Scottsdale, AZ. Media members are invited to attend this exclusive, invitation-only event. To register for media credentials please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Speed Digital