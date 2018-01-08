Harrison Burton Announces Multi-Season 2018 Racing Schedule

Kyle Busch Motorsports and multiple corporate partners continue to invest in NASCAR's future with the announcement today that 2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion and "young gun" Harrison Burton will return in 2018 with an expanded NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, in addition to multiple events across other series.

Burton, a 17-year-old who captured the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East title in just his second full season last year and won his lone ARCA Racing Series start of the season, again is aligning with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series. In 2018, Burton adds three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races for a total of nine, while campaigning partial NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series schedules for MDM Motorsports, a team with which he won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship last season.

"Just one year ago, I couldn't believe the tremendous opportunities I had been given with Kyle Busch Motorsports and MDM Motorsports, as well unbelievable corporate partners who stepped up to the plate to support a young driver," Burton said. "We all clicked so quickly that it was hard to believe it was our first year together. I can't wait to see how a little experience and familiarity with each other pays off in 2018, and I couldn't be more proud to represent DEX Imaging, Toyota, Morton Buildings, Hunt Brothers Pizza, RUUD and Sports Force Parks."

Burton, a second-generation driver, is scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville (March and October), Dover, Iowa, Canada, Bristol, Texas, Phoenix and Homestead-Miami. Burton quickly proved himself adept behind the wheel of a truck in 2017, posting a career-best fourth at Martinsville in October in only his seventh series start. In the 2017 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, he posted a remarkable five wins, 12 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in 14 starts.

For the second consecutive year, several companies committed to the future of NASCAR and stock-car racing will sponsor Burton's endeavors in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series. Joining Burton in 2018 are DEX Imaging, Toyota, Morton Buildings, Hunt Brothers Pizza, RUUD and Sports Force Parks.

Sports Force Parks is a new partner for Burton this season and will be joining the young driver for an ARCA Racing Series event. Among returning sponsors, DEX Imaging will back Burton in multiple races across all three series. Morton Buildings expands last year's partnership, adding a Truck Series race for a total of two, and riding along with Burton for two ARCA races. Finally, Hunt Brothers Pizza hits the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway as Burton's primary sponsor in the Truck Series.

"DEX Imaging couldn't be more proud of Harrison Burton, not only in becoming a NASCAR champion but because of what an upstanding young man he is," said Dan Doyle, DEX Imaging CEO. "He represents our company and the future of NASCAR well, and we are thrilled to extend our relationship with Harrison."

Furthermore, Burton will continue to diversify his experience, competing in various super late model races this season. He kicks off the year with a defense of his 2017 SpeedFest super late model championship later this month at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Georgia.

Burton once again is a member of the prestigious NASCAR Next class, an elite group of young drivers designated as part of an industry-wide initiative designed to spotlight the best and brightest rising young stars in racing.

The son of former NASCAR driver and current NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton, Harrison competed as a rookie in the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, finishing seventh in the point standings with one pole position, one top-five and five top-10 finishes in 14 starts. He completed every lap and led 13 circuits in his freshman season.

Earlier in his career, the Huntersville, N.C., native notched a third-place finish in his ARCA Racing Series debut in 2016. In 2015, he made history by becoming the youngest driver ever to compete in the K&N Pro Series West (15 years, eight days old). The previous season, Burton also became the youngest winner in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history by visiting Victory Lane at New Smyrna Speedway in 2014.

For more information on Burton, please follow him on Twitter at @HBurtonRacing, on Instagram at @harrisonburton12, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ OfficialHarrisonBurton

KHI PR