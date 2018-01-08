Carl Edwards Content With Retirement

Excerpt from the Springfield News Leader with former Monster Energy Cup Series driver, Carl Edwards:

Edwards said he’s content with his life since he shocked the racing world one year ago by walking away from his ride with Joe Gibbs Racing, shortly after nearly winning a NASCAR Cup Series championship. He lives in the Columbia, Missouri area with wife Kate and their two children. Many people believe Edwards - who won 72 races in NASCAR’s top three divisions - will return to racing’s big leagues at some point. But he doesn’t sound like a guy who’s coming back.

“That was a pretty crazy pace there for about 15 years,” he said. “I’m an all-or-nothing person, sometimes to my detriment. It’s taken me about a year to actually wind down. I’m just now becoming the friend and the person I should be to a lot of people that I basically didn’t spend a lot of time with for a long time. It’s an amazing opportunity and I’ve really been enjoying it.”

Springfield News-Leader