Carl Edwards Content With Retirement

08 Jan 2018
Racing News
6 times
Carl Edwards Content With Retirement Carl Edwards Content With Retirement http://dy5vgx5yyjho5.cloudfront.net/dimg/v1/800x600-M5oxF39hGO8ekx420934.jpg

 

Excerpt from the Springfield News Leader with former Monster Energy Cup Series driver, Carl Edwards:

 

Edwards said he’s content with his life since he shocked the racing world one year ago by walking away from his ride with Joe Gibbs Racing, shortly after nearly winning a NASCAR Cup Series championship. He lives in the Columbia, Missouri area with wife Kate and their two children. Many people believe Edwards - who won 72 races in NASCAR’s top three divisions - will return to racing’s big leagues at some point. But he doesn’t sound like a guy who’s coming back.

 

“That was a pretty crazy pace there for about 15 years,” he said. “I’m an all-or-nothing person, sometimes to my detriment. It’s taken me about a year to actually wind down. I’m just now becoming the friend and the person I should be to a lot of people that I basically didn’t spend a lot of time with for a long time. It’s an amazing opportunity and I’ve really been enjoying it.”

 

Springfield News-Leader

 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Matthew Jackson

Hi, my name is Matthew I'm 18 from Charlotte, NC. Racing has been something that has interested me my whole life. As a kid my dad would always take me to each of the Charlotte races and the adrenaline you get watching NASCAR's best drivers go around is one like no other. My goal as a writer is to give you the best information possible. 

Latest from Matthew Jackson

More in this category: « Felipe Nasr-Driven Cadillac Prototype Earns Top Pit, Garage Spot For Rolex 24 At DAYTONA
back to top