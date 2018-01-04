SCCA Road Racing Contingency Programs for 2018 Announced

04 Jan 2018
More than a dozen top-tier partners have pledged support for 2018 SCCA U.S. Majors Tour® and Regional competitors through contingency sponsorship programs. The group of corporate partners includes auto makers, tire manufacturers and other companies that make and sell motorsports-related items.

 
A full rundown of contingency offerings can be found at http://www.scca.com/pages/main-contingency. Many contingency opportunities require pre-registration. Details and instructions to register for each of these programs are available at the SCCA contingency webpage. It is the responsibility of each competitor to make sure they are in compliance with each program for which they would like to enroll.
 
2018 Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour and U.S. Majors Tour contingency partners include:
 
- Hawk Performance, Official Brake Products of SCCA (Select Classes)
1st: $100 Product Certificate    2nd: $75 Product Certificate     3rd: $50 Product Certificate
*Bonus awards to be added at a later date.
 
- Honda Performance Development (Select Cars & Classes)
(S2000, Civic Si ('15 & prior), Fit '09+, Accord '13+, Acura TLX, FA [K20], FF)
1st: $300     2nd: $200     3rd: $100
(Civic GT Bodywork '16+, Civic Si '16+, Civic Type R 2017+)
1st: $1000    2nd: $500     3rd: $250
(All other Honda/Acura vehicles)
1st: $200     2nd: $100     3rd: $50
 
- Chevrolet (Select B-Spec Cars)
1st: $750     2nd: $500     3rd: $250
 
- Summit Racing Equipment (All Classes)
1st: $75 Product Certificate     2nd: $50 Product Certificate     3rd & 10th: $25 Product Certificate
 
- Ford Performance (Select Cars & Classes)
1st: $700     2nd: $500     3rd: $250
FF Conf. Points Champs: 1st: $1,000
 
- Goodyear Tire (Select Classes)
1st: 2 tires    2nd: 1 tire
 
- MOMO (All Classes)
*TBD
 
- Hoosier Racing Tire (Select Classes)
Hoosier Super Tour
(Spec Miata) - 1st: 4 tires     2nd: 2 tires     3rd-8th: 1 tire
U.S. Majors Tour (non-Super Tour events)
(Spec Miata) - 1st: 2 tires     2nd-3rd: 1 tire
All U.S. Majors Tour Events (Select Classes)
1st: 2 tires    2nd: 1 tire
 
- Carbotech Performance Brakes (Select Classes)
1st: $100 Product Certificate     2nd: $75 Product Certificate     3rd: $50 Product Certificate
 
- G-LOC Brakes (Select Classes)
1st: $100 Product Certificate     2nd: $50 Product Certificate      Highest Finisher: $100 Product Certificate
 
- Mazda North American Operations (Select Cars & Classes)
Hoosier Super Tour (Select Classes)
1st: $800    2nd: $500    3rd: $250    4th: $125
(Spec Miata)
1st: $650    2nd: $325    3rd: $150    4th: $100
Hoosier Super Tour Point's Champions (includes FM): $2,000
U.S. Majors Tour (Select Classes at Non-Super Tour Events)
1st: $650     2nd: $375     3rd: $175     4th: $100
(Spec Miata)
1st: $600     2nd: $350     3rd: $125     4th: $100
Conf. Points Champs (includes FM): $1,250
 
- MINI USA (Select Cars & Classes)
1st: $500     2nd: $250     3rd: $100
Conf. Points Champs: $1,250
 
- Nissan Motorsports (Select Cars & Classes)
(5+ starters in class) - 1st: $500    2nd: $250     3rd: $100
(2-4 starters in class) - 1st: $250
 
- OS Giken (Select Classes)
1st: $100 Product Certificate    2nd: $50 Product Certificate     3rd: $50 Product Certificate    4th: $50 Product Certificate
 
- Toyota Racing Development (Select Cars & Classes)
(GT2, GT3)
1st: $800
(EP, FP, HP, GTL, T1, T3, T4, B-SPEC, STU, STL, FA, P1, P2)
1st: $400
 
Regional road racing contingency partners for 2018 include:
 
- Hoosier Racing Tire (SM Class)
1st: 2 tires    2nd: 1tire
 
- Mazda North American Operations (Select Cars & Classes)
Divisional Champs - 1st: $750    2nd: $475    3rd: $225    4th: $100
(Spec Miata, FM)
Divisional Champs: 1st: $550    2nd: $300    3rd: $175    4th: $100
 
- MINI USA (Select Cars & Classes)
1st: $500    2nd: $250    3rd: $100
Divisional Champs: $1,250
 
- Toyota Racing Development (Select Events, Cars & Classes)
1st: $300
 
Again, it is the responsibility of each driver to make sure they are eligible to receive any contingency awards in which they are interested. Be sure to check each requirement for each program by clicking here. Additional information on the entire SCCA U.S. Majors Tour program can be found at SCCA.com/majors.
