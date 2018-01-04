Larsen Motorsports announces new driver

Kathryn "Kat" Redner, 20, of Sebastian, Fla. recieved her jet dragster license and has earned a position on the Larsen Motorsports jet racing team for 2018. Redner is a Multiplatform Journalism student at Florida Institute of Technology. She has interned at Larsen Motorsports for nearly two and a half years doing the marketing, communcations, crewing, and STEAM coordinating.

Being a 2x World Champion jet dragster driver and the President of Larsen Motorsports, Elaine Larsen has showed Redner the ropes of jet racing and has inspired her to get behind the wheel of a jet dragster.

"With over two years behind the scenes at LMS, Kathryn assists me on many projects ranging from school visits to the Blaze Re-Lit comic book series along with the marketing videos at LMS. Watching Kathryn transition into the drivers seat and gain confidence behind the wheel continues to fuel the LMS business model of helping create the next generation of high performance professionals, ensuring our sport will go on for generations to come." Larsen said.

"I met Elaine Larsen about two and a half years ago at a WeVenture seminar and knew that her team was something that I wanted to be a part of. I started interning and doing the marketing, social media, video production and STEAM coordinating and now I am a licensed jet car driver! I am so proud to be a part of this team and I can't wait for the racing season to start." Redner said.