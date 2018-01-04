Andretti Autosport's Four-Car Indy Lights Stable Complete with O'Ward, Herta, Kellett and Norman

Entering his first full season of Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires competition with Andretti Autosport, Pato O'Ward will pilot the No. 27 Mazda and join the team's roster alongside returning Andretti drivers Colton Herta, Dalton Kellett and Ryan Norman.

"First off, I want to thank the whole Andretti Autosport team for the incredible opportunity they are giving me. I'm really happy to be with this power house team and I will give this my all to deliver results. I have been working really hard with Michael [Andretti] and J-F [Thormann] to put this deal together, and I'm more than proud to be a part of such a prestigious team like Andretti. I can't wait to start working with everyone and I'm sure its going to be an awesome year, so lets go get it!"



The 18-year-old Mexico native showed impressive talent throughout his 2016 Pro Mazda Presented by Cooper Tires season where O'Ward finished second in the championship standings. Pato earned six victories in the first seven races in 2016, and ended his successful season with seven race wins, five poles and nine podiums.



"We're excited to have Pato [O'Ward] join our Indy Lights family in 2018," said Andretti Autosport CEO & Team Owner Michael Andretti. "Pato had a strong, successful Pro Mazda season in 2016 and has been working hard to make the jump to Indy Lights. I'm confident his talent will blend well with Colton [Herta], Dalton [Kellett] and Ryan [Norman] and I'm looking forward to seeing our drivers on the podium this season."



Veteran Indy Lights driver Kellett, and sophomore drivers Herta and Norman all made impressive strides during the 2017 season. Each driver started all 16 rounds of competition and collected a combined two race wins, nine podiums and six poles throughout the season. With such young talent, the drivers are all hopeful to build on last season's results.



The 2018 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season kicks off March 10 with Rounds 1 & 2 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.