Andretti Autosport's Four-Car Indy Lights Stable Complete with O'Ward, Herta, Kellett and Norman

04 Jan 2018
Racing News
10 times
Andretti Autosport&#039;s Four-Car Indy Lights Stable Complete with O&#039;Ward, Herta, Kellett and Norman
 

Entering his first full season of Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires competition with Andretti Autosport, Pato O'Ward will pilot the No. 27 Mazda and join the team's roster alongside returning Andretti drivers Colton Herta, Dalton Kellett and Ryan Norman. 

"First off, I want to thank the whole Andretti Autosport team for the incredible opportunity they are giving me. I'm really happy to be with this power house team and I will give this my all to deliver results. I have been working really hard with Michael [Andretti] and J-F [Thormann] to put this deal together, and I'm more than proud to be a part of such a prestigious team like Andretti. I can't wait to start working with everyone and I'm sure its going to be an awesome year, so lets go get it!"

The 18-year-old Mexico native showed impressive talent throughout his 2016 Pro Mazda Presented by Cooper Tires season where O'Ward finished second in the championship standings. Pato earned six victories in the first seven races in 2016, and ended his successful season with seven race wins, five poles and nine podiums. 

"We're excited to have Pato [O'Ward] join our Indy Lights family in 2018," said Andretti Autosport CEO & Team Owner Michael Andretti. "Pato had a strong, successful Pro Mazda season in 2016 and has been working hard to make the jump to Indy Lights. I'm confident his talent will blend well with Colton  [Herta], Dalton [Kellett] and Ryan [Norman] and I'm looking forward to seeing our drivers on the podium this season." 

Veteran Indy Lights driver Kellett, and sophomore drivers Herta and Norman all made impressive strides during the 2017 season. Each driver started all 16 rounds of competition and collected a combined two race wins, nine podiums and six poles throughout the season. With such young talent, the drivers are all hopeful to build on last season's results. 

The 2018 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season kicks off March 10 with Rounds 1 & 2 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam has spent the last three years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plusand looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his weekly sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « DS Virgin Racing reveals first driver for official Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh IMSA Prototype Challenge Presented by Mazda kicks off 2018 season this weekend at Daytona »
back to top