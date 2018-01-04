DS Virgin Racing reveals first driver for official Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh

FIA Formula 3 runner-up Joel Eriksson has today been confirmed as one of DS Virgin Racing’s drivers for the forthcoming Formula E rookie test.

Taking place after the Marrakesh E-Prix on January 14, Eriksson, 19, will take to the wheel of the race-winning DSV-03 for the first time. The Swedish racer finished second in the highly competitive FIA Formula 3 Championship last year, securing seven wins and 14 podiums along the way. He was also recently voted an impressive 27th in Autosport magazine’s top 50 drivers of 2017.

Eriksson said: “Formula E has a wealth of very talented drivers so it’s great to be experiencing this first hand and getting my first taste of electric racing. DS Virgin Racing are a proven race-winning team so I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel.”

The team’s second rookie test driver will be announced at a later stage.

Team Principal Alex Tai commented: “We’re delighted to have Joel testing for us in the Formula E rookie test. DS Virgin Racing is passionate about nurturing new talent and Joel is one of the most up and coming drivers on the scene right now. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in our race-winning machinery.”

DS Performance Director Xavier Mestelan Pinon added: “When Joel came in for his simulator session at DS Performance’s HQ, we were impressed with his work rate and how quickly he got up to speed. I am looking forward to seeing him in action on Marrakesh’s circuit to confirm his potential in the Formula E series.”

Round three of the 2017/2018 FIA Formula E Championship takes place on January 13 at Marrakesh’s Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan.

For more information on the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team, visit: http://map.ds-virginracing.com/