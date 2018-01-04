DS Virgin Racing reveals first driver for official Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh

04 Jan 2018
Racing News
12 times
DS Virgin Racing reveals first driver for official Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh

FIA Formula 3 runner-up Joel Eriksson has today been confirmed as one of DS Virgin Racing’s drivers for the forthcoming Formula E rookie test.

Taking place after the Marrakesh E-Prix on January 14, Eriksson, 19, will take to the wheel of the race-winning DSV-03 for the first time. The Swedish racer finished second in the highly competitive FIA Formula 3 Championship last year, securing seven wins and 14 podiums along the way. He was also recently voted an impressive 27th in Autosport magazine’s top 50 drivers of 2017.

Eriksson said: “Formula E has a wealth of very talented drivers so it’s great to be experiencing this first hand and getting my first taste of electric racing. DS Virgin Racing are a proven race-winning team so I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel.”

The team’s second rookie test driver will be announced at a later stage.

Team Principal Alex Tai commented: “We’re delighted to have Joel testing for us in the Formula E rookie test. DS Virgin Racing is passionate about nurturing new talent and Joel is one of the most up and coming drivers on the scene right now. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in our race-winning machinery.”

DS Performance Director Xavier Mestelan Pinon added: “When Joel came in for his simulator session at DS Performance’s HQ, we were impressed with his work rate and how quickly he got up to speed. I am looking forward to seeing him in action on Marrakesh’s circuit to confirm his potential in the Formula E series.”

Round three of the 2017/2018 FIA Formula E Championship takes place on January 13 at Marrakesh’s Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan.

For more information on the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team, visit: http://map.ds-virginracing.com/  

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam has spent the last three years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plusand looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his weekly sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Toasty Warm Seats, Red Hot Action On The Track For Indoor Racing at Allentown Andretti Autosport's Four-Car Indy Lights Stable Complete with O'Ward, Herta, Kellett and Norman »
back to top