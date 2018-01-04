Toasty Warm Seats, Red Hot Action On The Track For Indoor Racing at Allentown

“Warm and comfortable, with no chance of snow.” That’s the forecast for inside Allentown’s PPL Center for this weekend’s Indoor Auto Racing Series fueled by VP season opener on Friday and Saturday, January 5th and 6th.

“There will be no place better to be this weekend in the northeast than inside the PPL Center to watch some great racing action,” said Len Sammons, event promoter for the Ironton auto racing events this weekend in Allentown, Pa.

While temperatures outside the arena are expected to be very cold, there is no snow predicted. What is certain, however, is some red-hot racing action inside the PPL Center with over 50 TQ Midget car teams battling in two complete shows. Champ Karts are booked for Friday night and Slingshots are the support class for the Saturday night program.

The PPL Center is a state-of-the-art building that opened in 2016. With a well-engineered and effective ventilation system, inside air quality is easily maintained without compromising temperature.

Ryan Flores, of Mooresville, N.C., who swept both races in Allentown in December, 2016 and parlayed that sweep to win the 2016-2017 Indoor Series championship is one of the pre-race favorites.

Erick Rudolph, of Ransomville, N.Y., who won in Allentown in January of 2016, will one of Flores top competitors. Anthony Sesely, of Matawan, N.J., a three time Atlantic City winner and Canadian Super Modified ace Mike Lichty will certainly be in the mix as well.

Tim Buckwalter of Royersford, Pa. enters the event as one of many local favorites. Buckwalter won both the SpeedSTR and 600cc Micro Sprint title in 2017 at the Kutztown Action Track and was a Modified feature winner at the nearby Grandview Speedway.

Top asphalt Modified drivers entered include local favorites Earl Paules and Zane Zeiner. Nationally known drivers in the field include Conn. NASCAR stars Ryan Preece, Justin Bonsignore and Keith Rocco as well as New York star Andy Jankowiak.

Dirt Modified ace Danny Bouc of Pipersville, Pa., a three time dirt Modified Stock Car feature winner at New Egypt Speedway in 2017 and the third ranked driver in season standings, has filed an entry for the Indoor Auto Racing Series. Mike Iles, a former series winner and like Bouc a Dirt Modified talent, will also be in the field in his always sharp No. 711.

Eight talented teenagers are among the TQ Midget competitors as well.

They include Briggs Danner, 16, of Allentown, Andrew Molleur, 15, of Shelton, Ct., Tyler Thompson, 17, from Fulton, N.Y., Cole Mullen, 17, from Brick, N.J., the Catalano brothers, Tommy. 19 and Timmy. 17, out of Ontario N.Y., and second generation entrant, Anthony Payne, 18. of Fair Lawn, N.J. who will run as a teammate with his father Joey.

The Saturday race includes a Fan Fest pre-race party. Fans who have selected the free Fan Fest option when purchasing their tickets are allowed on to the racing floor to mingle and interact with competitors before the drop of the first green flag. Marco Andretti, who plans to test a TQ Midget over the weekend, is expected to sign autographs to fans during this session.

Good seats are available for both nights at the Box Office. Advance ticket and other information is available through the series web-site www.indoorautoracing.com.

AARN PR