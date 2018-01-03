'The Amazing Race' premieres with drivers Rossi, Daly tonight

Verizon IndyCar Series drivers Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly know a lot more about what happens on the upcoming 30th season of CBS' "The Amazing Race" than they will divulge.

That's because Rossi and Daly are sworn to secrecy, especially when it comes to details surrounding their performance as one of 11 teams competing for a $1 million prize. Anyone who wants to know what happens to them on the long-running show needs to tune in to the season premiere tonight (8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, 7 p.m. Central and Mountain).

The Emmy Award-winning reality series, hosted by New Zealander Phil Keoghan, takes the two-person teams around the world as they compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are complete do they learn of their next location. Teams farthest behind are gradually eliminated and the first team to arrive at the show's final destination wins "The Amazing Race."

The show's social media accounts have offered a few clues about how Season 30, which was taped for several weeks last fall, progresses. So far, we know that the teams kicked the competition off in New York City and then headed to Iceland.

Although Daly and Rossi are keeping mum about the outcome, they say they had a great time and are hoping the show helps create new INDYCAR fans - as fellow driver James Hinchcliffe did in 2016 when he and partner Sharna Burgess finished runners-up on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

"There are probably people who watch 'The Amazing Race' that have never seen an INDYCAR race," said Daly. "I think we'll probably open ourselves up to a different fan base."

Viewers will see funny moments between Daly and Rossi and get to know 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Rossi better, according to his teammate.

"Alex's personality really comes out and that's awesome because he's a good dude," Daly said.

The drivers will catch the premiere of the show tonight in Los Angeles at a private watch party with two other Season 30 cast members - Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf of "Big Brother" fame. Tune in to INDYCAR's social channels - @INDYCAR on Twitter and Instagram - to follow what happens at the exclusive watch party, which begins at 9 p.m. ET ahead of the West Coast airing of the premiere.

"The Amazing Race" airs Wednesdays on CBS. The Verizon IndyCar Series kicks off its 2018 season with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 11.

VICS PR