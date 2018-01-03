Deegan To Drive For BMR In NASCAR K&N Pro Series

Bill McAnally Racing announced today that Hailie Deegan will be joining BMR as she prepares to tackle the ranks of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2018, driving the No. 19 Mobil 1 / NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry.

Deegan, the daughter of legendary X-Games athlete Brian Deegan, comes to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series with a resume that includes a background in off-road racing, as well as super late model competition.

The 16-year-old from Temecula, California will challenge for the Rookie of the Year Award and overall title as she runs the full 15-race schedule in the West division of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, while also racing in select events in the East division.

“We’re very pleased to announce that Hailie will make her debut in the NASCAR K&N Series driving for Bill McAnally Racing,” said BMR President Bill McAnally. “She’s a very talented driver, who brings with her a lot of energy and excitement.

“We look forward to being a big part of Hailie’s development as she takes this next step in her racing career,” McAnally said. “We anticipate great things ahead for everybody, including our partners and fans.”

She has already attracted a large following on social media. And this past season, she was named to the 2017-18 class of the NASCAR Next program, which spotlights NASCAR’s rising stars.

“I’m really excited,” Deegan said of joining BMR. “This is the best team and equipment in the series. BMR has been great to work with. I look forward to racing at a high level on the East and West coasts with the top team. We are ready to put in the work to continue being a serious competitor.”

Deegan has completed a couple of test sessions in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series car with BMR and is ready to make her debut in NASCAR’s top developmental series.

“It will be exciting to be part of the K&N Series,” she said. “It’s been a great building ground for a lot of successful NASCAR drivers. It’s a big step.”

Brian Deegan talked about the challenge his daughter faces in competing at the NASCAR K&N Pro Series level.

“We are looking forward to Hailie racing for such a top championship team as BMR,” he said. “We know the effort it takes to be a serious contender in the series and she is prepared to put in the work to run up front. The road won’t be easy, as winnin never is; but she’s ready to take on the challenge and looks forward to it.”

Deegan began competing in off-road racing at the age of 8. She became the first female to win a race and a championship in the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series. She was the J2 Champion in 2013, the Modified Kart Regional Champion in 2015, the Modified Kart National Champion in 2016, as well as the Driver of the Year in 2016. In 2017, she became the first female in the Pro Lite division of the Lucas Oil Off-Road Series to have multiple podium finishes in her rookie year.

Deegan also competed this past season in a late model division at Madera Speedway in central California, with multiple top-3 finishes. She also made two starts this past season in the CARS Super Late Model Tour.

Deegan participated in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity combine in 2016 and was awarded the 2017 NASCAR Diversity Young Racer award. She is a member of Toyota’s driver development program.

BMR captured its third straight title in 2017 and eighth K&N West championship overall – a record for the series and the NASCAR Regional Touring level.

