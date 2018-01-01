Ted Christopher To Be Remembered With Tribute and T.C. Cup For Indoor Champion

Drivers entered in this weekend’s Indoor Auto Racing Series fueled by VP 2018 opener at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. will have extra incentives to succeed.



Drivers in three divisions who will be running over two days in the Ironton Telephone/ Avaya sponsored events, Friday and Saturday January 5 and 6, will be racing not only for purse money offered but also special bonus incentives and season ending series awards.



The racing world lost a true champion in September 2017 when Ted Christopher of Plainville, Conn. was killed in a plane crash enroute to a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event. Christopher, the first and second Indoor Series champion in 2010 and 2011, will now be remembered each year with the awarding of the TC Cup to that year’s TQ Midget Indoor Series champion.



A special glass “TC Cup" mounted on a wooden base has been designed. The first of these TC Cups will be presented to 2017 champion Ryan Flores. The 2018 TC Cup will go to the high point driver after the two events in Allentown, the NAPA Know How Weekend inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall (January 26 and 27) and the series finale at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY on February 9 and 10 have been completed.



Over 50 TQ Midget teams are entered for the two nights of Allentown competition. Flores, of Mooresville, N.C., who swept both races in Allentown last year on the way to the championship is among the favorites.



The TQ Midgets headline the card both nights with racing starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.



Prior to the start of the event a special memorial tribute to TC, a winner of eight Indoor Series events, will be conducted involving all of the competitors. Saturday’s program begins with a Fan Fest on the speedway to fans who have selected the free ticket option to attend this restricted event.



When racing begins there will be plenty of incentives on the line right from the start.



Doggy Style Hot Dogs, a new eatery in the Allentown area, will give the TQ driver with the best overall combined finish of both days $500.



Bob Hilbert Sportswear of nearby Boyertown, Pa., has posted $250 to the driver who leads the TQ Midget feature event each night at half-way.



E. Schneider & Sons, Inc. of Allentown will present $150 to Friday and Saturday night’s TQ Midget Hard Charger.



Dr. William Lowe, a long-time supporter of TQ Midget racing has posted several bonuses. Friday’s TQ Midget fast qualifier will get $200. Each Friday night TQ Midget heat race winner will collect $100 from Dr. Lowe. He will also give Friday’s TQ Midget driver that is the highest point earner $100.



Saturday heat winners will get $50 each thanks to sponsorship by Leindecker Racing Engines of Center Valley, Pa.



On Friday, the Champ Karts invade for a complete show. Well over 30 entries have been filed for events sponsored by Hoosier Tire. The Champ Kart Hard Charger will get $150 from E. Schneider & Sons, Inc. Four Hoosier tires will also be given away.



On Saturday, the Slingshot division backed by the Action Track USA at the Kutztown Fairgrounds, will join the TQ Midgets. A full field of over 30 entrants is poised for action. The Slingshot Hard Charger will get $150 thanks to E. Schneider & Sons, Inc.



For choice tickets, contact the PPL Center Box Office by phone at 610-347-TIXX (8499), online at pplcenter.com. Those wishing to avoid online fees may purchase directly at the Box Office, but are encouraged to do so in advance to avoid possible box office lines the day of the event.



Information including ticket and hotel links is available at indoorautoracing.com.



AARN PR