Tommy Joe Martins Closes Truck Team, Sets Focus on Xfinity

Tommy Joe Martins announced on Saturday that he would no longer continue to field a Camping World Truck series team as he shifts his focus to the Xfinity Series. In his tweet on Saturday, Martins would go onto to say, "It was a hard decision, a frustrating decision, but the right one for me & my family." Since 2006, Martins has competed in 29 Camping World Truck Series races with a best finish of 15th that would come in 2016 at Michigan International Speedway.

In 2018, Martins will join BJ McLeod Motorsports to focus on the next stages of his career and as of right he has a fifteen race deal with that team. Since 2014, Martins has 20 Xfinity career starts with his best NASCAR finish of 11th coming at Iowa Speedway in 2017.