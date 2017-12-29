Keith Donegan of Dublin, Ireland and Selin Rollan of Orlando, Florida earned Mazda driver development scholarships this weekend at the Bondurant Racing School circuit in a pair of competitions among young, championship-winning racers. Donegan, 20, earned a $200,000 scholarship in the Mazda Road to Indy Shootout, where he topped champions from nine countries to compete in the 2018 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda. In the Mazda Road to 24 Shootout, Rollan beat three other finalists to earn a $100,000 Mazda scholarship to race in the 2018 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires. The Global MX-5 Cup is the first rung of the Mazda Road to 24 program. The two scholarships are the latest in the program initiated by Mazda in 2006 to help championship-winning drivers compete in the highest levels of both sports car and open wheel racing.
Keith Donegan and Selin Rollan Win $300,000 in Mazda Scholarships
