Formula Enterprises Gets New Drivetrain, Class For 2018

The Sports Car Club of America® Board of Directors has approved a new Runoffs-eligible Formula Enterprises 2 (FE2) class. The new class will run alongside original Formula Enterprises (FE) cars at all 2018 and 2019 SCCA® U.S. Majors Tour events, but will be scored as an individual class.

Creation of the new class centers around the need for a new drivetrain. Currently, FE cars are powered by a 2.3-liter engine. However, SCCA Enterprises President Robey Clark noted that replacement parts for that powerplant have become increasingly scarce. So, SCCA Enterprises had to explore new options.

To address the situation, SCCA Enterprises is introducing a new Mazda 2.0-liter MZR motor for FE cars. Upgrading to the 2.0-liter MZR engine, available for delivery by February 2018, will result in a car being classed as FE2. Those using the old 2.3-liter engine can continue to do so for the next two years as Runoffs-eligible FE cars and can compete at U.S. Majors Tour events. But the goal is to have all chassis upgraded to FE2 specs by 2020, at which point the original FE class will be designated for Regional competition only. This transition in FE is similar to Spec Racer® Ford's switch from a 1.9-liter Ford engine (SRF) to the 1.6-liter "Gen 3" (SRF3) package. That transition lasted from 2015 to 2017, with SRF moving to a Regional-only class for 2018.

"The 2.0-liter MZR is a solid motor and will give an extra performance boost to Formula Enterprises cars. Generally speaking, the powerplant produces around 185 horsepower and 158 foot-pounds of torque," Clark said. "Deployment of this new engine is a cost-containment measure that allows FE2 to remain a low-cost option for those exploring open-wheel racing. But the motor is also a nice upgrade for a competitive class that has found favor with racers of all ages throughout the country."

Along with the new engine, SCCA Enterprises is introducing a new 6-speed SADEV transaxle gearbox that will be an option for FE and FE2 cars, as well as Enterprises Sports Racers. The new gearbox serves both the FE and FE2 cars as an upgrade to the current Elite Gearbox. SCCA Enterprises and SADEV partnered to retool the very popular and durable SL75 transaxle so that the FE family of suspension geometry and parts remain unchanged. The SADEV transaxle gearbox is currently available to racers and includes no-lift shift and auto-blip capabilities.

For the purpose of Runoffs® participation in 2018, FE drivers can campaign 2.3-liter cars during the year and have those races transfer to the FE2 class as long as the 2.0-liter engine has been installed prior to Runoffs qualifying in October at Sonoma Raceway.