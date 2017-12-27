SCCA Confirms Traditional Sonoma Course Layout for 2018 Runoffs

Sports Car Club of America® has confirmed the 2018 SCCA® National Championship Runoffs® will use the traditional 12-turn, 2.52-mile course layout when it visits Sonoma Raceway Oct. 16-21, the Runoffs' first visit to that venue.

The configuration is the same that made Sonoma a favorite of drivers, starting with the venue's first-ever race, an SCCA enduro held Dec. 1, 1968. Recent years have seen the addition of the Chute, utilized by NASCAR, and modifications to the end of the Esses and Turn 11, used by IndyCar and motorcycles.

"SCCA has a rich history at Sonoma Raceway, and so it makes sense to use the course that has made it a destination for decades," SCCA Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Eric Prill said.

The 55th running of the SCCA Runoffs will again crown national champions in 28 separate classes. The event is preceded with three days of testing Oct. 13-15, with qualifying running Tuesday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 18, followed by three days of racing, Friday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 21.

The Runoffs has evolved into what is now commonly agreed to be the pinnacle of American motorsports. Since 1964, the SCCA has crowned Road Racing's National Champions at the winner-take-all, single race Runoffs format through dozens of separate races over three days. As host of the 55th Runoffs in 2018, Sonoma Raceway will become the third California track to host the SCCA's National Championship, joining Riverside International Raceway and Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

About an hour's drive north of San Francisco, Sonoma Raceway's road course features more than 160 feet of elevation change. With track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year, it is one of North America's most complete and versatile motorsports complexes and home to one of the nation's only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 75 tenants.