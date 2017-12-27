Sports Car Club of America® has confirmed the 2018 SCCA® National Championship Runoffs® will use the traditional 12-turn, 2.52-mile course layout when it visits Sonoma Raceway Oct. 16-21, the Runoffs' first visit to that venue.
SCCA Confirms Traditional Sonoma Course Layout for 2018 Runoffs
