Ashton Harrison and Sarah Montgomery Pursuing TCR Opportunities

Ashton Harrison and Sarah Montgomery have been co-drivers in several endurance races this season, and they are both ready to take their racing careers to the next level by entering the new TCR class in IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge. Their goal is to be the first full-time, all-female lineup in the series, and they are currently searching for sponsors for the 2018 season.

Harrison and Montgomery are currently working with Sick Sideways Racing to find sponsors and secure a full-season program in the TCR class for 2018. TCR is the much-anticipated new class in IMSA’s popular Continental Tire Series and will feature the “touring car” style that is popular in Europe.

The 23-year-old Harrison has most recently been competing in the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Series. In 2017, she earned five top-ten finishes and ended the season 12th in points. In between races, Harrison is a full-time instructor for Porsche and the owner of Ashton Harrison Motorsports, which offers racing programs for all driver development. In her hometown of Villa Rica, Ga., she serves as a career mentor at her high school and volunteers at animal shelters.

Montgomery has been racing since she was 13 years old, when she started karting. The Lafayette, La., native ran in the 2015-2016 Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Series for two years, finishing top ten in points in her rookie season. In 2017, at 22 years old, Montgomery teamed up with Shea Racing to drive a Honda Civic in Pirelli World Challenge. She has partnered with organizations such as Lemons of Love and Lafayette Travel.

Most recently, Harrison and Montgomery teamed up with Christian Szymczak for the 25 Hours of Thunderhill, racing the Harrison Contracting Co./Tactical Flight Service/Lemons of Love/Lafayette Travel Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car prepared by Sick Sideways Racing.

For Harrison, entering the TCR class is the logical next step in her racing career, which is the basis of the 2017 documentary film “Ashton Harrison: The Road to 24.” “I’m excited to move up to such a great series, where I can not only further my career, but also be a more effective ambassador for my sponsors and partners,” said Harrison. “This is a significant step forward, and I am so fortunate to have a co-driver like Sarah to share this with. She and I have the same goals and are both dedicated to bringing a professional, positive attitude to everything we do.”

“I am truly excited to be moving on to the next level of sports car racing,” said Montgomery. “Being recognized not only on a national level, but also televised to show off my partners is something I have always dreamed of since I was a kid. Ashton and I still need help with funding, but we are pushing hard to make this program work for 2018.”

Fans can follow Harrison and Montgomery’s journey to being the first all-female TCR team online at AshtonHarrison.com and SarahRacing.com.